Deputies search for two teens involved in fight at McDonough High School

The Henry County Sheriff's Office is searching for two teens who were possibly involved in a fight that left a 15-year-old injured.

Deputies issued a ‘Be on the Lookout’ for 19-year-old Deondre’ Jones and 17-year-old Je’Merick Cleveland after an altercation at McDonough High School in late February.

Officials said a 15-year-old was injured and taken to a hospital as a result of the fight. A school staff member was also pushed during the incident.

"We want our schools to be safe and the fact that this student showed up for what should’ve been a normal school day and left with injuries, allegedly at the hands of these two individuals, is unacceptable. You’re on the run now, but we will find you. We will not tolerate any type of violent behavior, especially in our schools," Henry County Sheriff Reginald B. Scandrett said.

Jones is charged with battery and simple battery against a public school employee.

Authorities issued a BOLO 19-year-old Deondre Jones. (Henry County Sheriff's Office) Expand

Cleveland faces charges for battery and disrupting public schools.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Cleveland and Jones should contact the Henry County Sheriff's Office at 770-288-7100.

____

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE