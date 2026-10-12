Delta delays Atlanta-Saudi Arabia flights until 2027 after attacks

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The Brief Delta postponed its planned Oct. 23 launch of nonstop Atlanta-Riyadh (Saudi Arabi) service until March 2027. The decision follows deadly attacks on Riyadh’s airport and a Federal Aviation Administration warning about regional flight risks. Delta says affected travelers can review rebooking and refund options through its app or website.



Delta Air Lines is delaying the start of its nonstop service between Atlanta and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as military activity and airport attacks raise safety concerns. The route, which had been scheduled to begin Oct. 23, is now expected to launch in March 2027, the airline said.

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Why the launch was postponed

Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport was struck in attacks over the weekend. An attack Saturday killed at least 13 people and injured more than 300, according to Reuters. A projectile hit the airport again Sunday, killing one person and injuring 11, the Saudi-led coalition said, according to The Associated Press. The Houthis, an Iran-backed group in Yemen, claimed responsibility for the attacks.

The FAA has advised U.S. airlines to use caution when flying to or over Saudi Arabia, citing risks from military activity and possible interference with navigation systems. The warning is in effect through Dec. 10.

What travelers should know

Delta had planned to use an Airbus A350-900 for the Atlanta-Riyadh route. The airline said it remains in contact with government and aviation partners, including Saudia and Riyadh Air, as it monitors conditions. The route would be Delta’s first nonstop service to Saudi Arabia and the first nonstop connection between the United States and Riyadh operated by a U.S. airline.

Customers with affected travel plans can check the My Trips section on Delta’s website or use the Delta app to review changes, rebooking choices and refund options for the unused portion of a trip, the airline said.