DeKalb delays vote on proposed urban camping ban

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The Brief DeKalb County commissioners postponed a decision on an ordinance banning urban camping in public spaces. The county’s legal team will review the proposal before commissioners meet again. Activists say the ordinance would criminalize homelessness; Commissioner Nicole Massiah pushed back on that characterization.



DeKalb County commissioners have postponed a decision on a proposed ordinance that would ban urban camping in public spaces.

What we know:

The commission plans to hold a special meeting at a later date after the county’s legal team reviews the ordinance again. Officials have not announced when that meeting will take place.

Activists raise concerns

The proposal has drawn opposition from activists, who say it would criminalize homelessness. District 3 Commissioner Nicole Massiah pushed back on that characterization during Tuesday’s meeting.

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