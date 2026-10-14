Expand / Collapse search

DeKalb delays vote on proposed urban camping ban

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
DeKalb County
Published October 14, 2026 6:38 AM EDT
Published October 14, 2026 6:38 AM EDT
article

The Brief

    • DeKalb County commissioners postponed a decision on an ordinance banning urban camping in public spaces.
    • The county’s legal team will review the proposal before commissioners meet again.
    • Activists say the ordinance would criminalize homelessness; Commissioner Nicole Massiah pushed back on that characterization.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County commissioners have postponed a decision on a proposed ordinance that would ban urban camping in public spaces.

What we know:

The commission plans to hold a special meeting at a later date after the county’s legal team reviews the ordinance again. Officials have not announced when that meeting will take place.

Activists raise concerns

The proposal has drawn opposition from activists, who say it would criminalize homelessness. District 3 Commissioner Nicole Massiah pushed back on that characterization during Tuesday’s meeting.

PREVIOUS STORIES

The Source

  • Information for this story came from a recording of the meeting and previous FOX 5 Atlanta reporting (linked above). 

DeKalb CountyNews