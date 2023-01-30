Expand / Collapse search

Dead whale found at Lido Beach in Nassau County

By FOX 5 NY STAFF
Published 
Updated January 31, 2023 2:21AM
New York
A humpback whale washed up on Lido Beach today, the second time this has happened in New York since December 1, part of a "unusual mortality event." With people wondering what's behind the string of whale deaths, FOX 5 NY spoke with experts who say they are just as stumped.

NEW YORK - Emergency crews were trying to figure out on Monday how to dispose of a large dead whale on a Long Island beach.

The whale washed up sometime overnight on Lido Beach in Nassau County.

Officials brought a backhoe to the scene to potentially move the large animal.

There has been a rash of dead whales in the waters around the New York City region.

Two weeks ago a whale was found dead on the New Jersey coastline.  They believe that a humpback whale that washed up in Brigantine had been hit by a vessel.

New Jersey-based Clean Ocean Action is asking for a probe of the deaths of six whales that have washed ashore in just over a month in New York and New Jersey.  They want to see if construction work for offshore wind farms is to blame.