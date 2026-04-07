Critically missing child: Atlanta police looking for 11-year-old

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The Brief Atlanta police are searching for 11-year-old Angel Harbin, who is considered critically missing. He was last seen April 6 on Etheridge Drive NW wearing a blue shirt and shorts. Anyone with information is asked to call 404-597-0691.



Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a critically missing 11-year-old boy.

What we know:

Angel Harbin was last seen April 6 in the 2500 block of Etheridge Drive NW, according to police. Authorities said he is 5-feet-4 inches tall, weighs about 80 pounds and was last seen wearing a matching blue shirt and shorts.

Police say that it appears Angel took off after his mother disciplined him for almost starting a fire inside of a bedroom. It appears that he climbed out of a bedroom window and took off. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact investigators at 404-597-0691.

Etheridge Drive is located near Northwest Drive NW and James Jackson Parkway NW.