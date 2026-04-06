Michael Hicks named new College Park City Manager

article

The Brief Michael Hicks was appointed as the permanent city manager of College Park following a unanimous 4-0 vote by the City Council. Hicks has served the city for 10 years and previously held the role of chief information officer before being named the interim manager. The new leader says he will focus on strategic goals like public safety and economic growth to stabilize a position that has seen five managers in four years.



The city of College Park officially welcomed Michael Hicks as its new city manager during a reception at City Hall following a unanimous vote by the City Council.

New leadership takes the helm in College Park

What we know:

The College Park City Council ended a national search by appointing Michael Hicks to the city’s top administrative post. Hicks, who has 30 years of leadership experience, received a unanimous endorsement from the four council members present during a Saturday vote. The appointment comes after a 14-day curing process. "For the mayor and council to think enough of me to promote me permanently, I’m grateful," Hicks said.

What we don't know:

While the council expressed confidence in the new appointment, the specific details of Hicks' new contractual agreement were not fully disclosed. It is also unclear how the city will address the underlying turnover issues that led to having five different city managers in less than four years before this appointment.

5 city managers in less than 4 years

The backstory:

Hicks’ appointment comes as the city attempts to move past a period of intense administrative churn. He is the fifth person to lead the city's government in less than four years, a stretch defined by abrupt firings and expensive severance payouts. To ensure greater stability, the new agreement requires four council votes to terminate the manager.

The instability reached a fever pitch in late 2024 with the dismissal of City Manager Lindell Miller just two months into her tenure. Her removal followed the 2024 firings of Dr. Emmanuel Adediran and Stanley Hawthorne, the latter of whom received a $140,000 settlement. Mayor Bianca Motley Broom has frequently clashed with the council over these leadership changes, which residents have criticized for draining taxpayer funds through repeated settlements.

What they're saying:

Supporters and officials described Hicks as a "servant leader" with the integrity needed to stabilize the city.

"The change is going to be significant because everything that we do is going to line up with our strategic goals," Hicks said. "I want the public to watch my walk and not my words."

Councilman Jamelle McKenzie said the appointment marks a shift for the city’s leadership. "It won’t be any more surprises like we’ve had in the past," McKenzie said. "He is one of us. He is one of our own and in a good way. He understands the assignment, which is to build College Park better."

Chisulo Ajanaku, a local resident, noted the need for consistency. "He is very patient, very dependable, loyal, he is level-headed," Ajanaku said. "We have failed in being able to stabilize the leadership through the city manager’s office... but now I think we have come to a point."

Karen Jeremie, the president of Destination College Park, said the new manager will be a boost for local travel. "He has a vision for the city that is just amazing when it comes to tourism," Jeremie said. "He’s just a wonderful, wonderful teammate all around.

By the numbers:

The data behind the transition highlights both the city's history and its recent instability:

5: The number of city managers College Park has had in less than four years.

10: The number of years Michael Hicks has worked for the City of College Park.

30: Years of leadership experience Hicks brings to the role.

4: The number of council votes now required to terminate the city manager under the new agreement to ensure stability.

800: Number of historic monuments and buildings in College Park registered with the National Registry.

What's next:

Hicks plans to implement quarterly reviews with the City Council to provide constant feedback and avoid the "surprises" of previous administrations.

The city is also preparing for a massive influx of visitors for the 2026 World Cup.

Local businesses are already working on multilingual menus in Spanish and French to welcome international guests to the Main Street and Virginia Avenue corridors.