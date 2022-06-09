Cobb County Schools to launch new security measures

Several parents showed up at the Cobb County School Board meeting to talk about safety issues. They are worried and they demand the school system do more to protect students and staff.

"I definitely have concerns as a parent with children in the school system. I want to see changes made," said Laura Judge, who has two children in the Cobb County School District.

New security measures were announced during a Cobb County School Board meeting on June 9, 2022. (FOX 5)

Superintendent Chris Ragsdale said there will be some changes in place by the time the new school year begins.

He said they will be stepping up the "Code Red" drills.

He also said there will be a new crisis alert system to replace Alert Point, which school officials said malfunctioned. The new system is called Centegix.

"Centegix is a very similar system, allowing each badged employee to issue a Code Red for their facility. Centegix allows our police officers, school administrators and dispatch to see an issued alert, what school, what specific location in the school and the nature of alert," said Superintendent Ragsdale.

Cobb County Schools Superintendent Chris Ragsdale discusses new security measures for the upcoming school year at a school board meeting on June 9, 2022. (FOX 5)

Superintendent Ragsdale said while he has no plans to arm teachers and he is not opposed to hiring additional employees for security.

"Some have already proposed recruiting and training retired military, law enforcement, other agents of administrations to serve as armed guards at schools. We will be looking at all options to this moving forward," said Superintendent Ragsdale.

Superintendent Ragsdale also said additional school psychologists will be hired to help students who are having mental health challenges.

"I would also like to see more school counselors, so they can focus on the emotional wellbeing of our students for bullying, depression, and what happens after a code red alert or even a school shooting," said Judge.

Parents said they hope more details will be released soon and that teachers and staff will be well-trained on any new procedures before the start of the school year.

"What would be nice is during these summer months when school is not in session is to sit down with the community and talk some of these ideas out before we return to school in August," said Mindy Seger who has two children in the school district.