Police: 65-year-old man killed in collision with Cobb County bus

A 65-year-old man has died after officials say he ran over by a CobbLinc bus Friday night.

Officials say the deadly collision happened on Friday, June 2 shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Ernest Barnett Parkway and Chastain Meadows Parkway.

According to police, 65-year-old Stevie Eugene Haskins was getting off the CobbLinc transit bus at the bus stop when he fell next to the bus onto the sidewalk and into the concrete gutter.

As the bus continued to move, officials say its rear tire hit Haskin's leg. The bus driver didn't realize Haskin had been hit and continued driving.

A passerby found Haskins lying on the sidewalk a few minutes later. By the time first responders got to the scene, he was dead.

Police are investigating the crash but do not expect charges to be filed.

If you have any information about the incident, call the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987.