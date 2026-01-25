Expand / Collapse search
Chick-fil-A offers exclusive Georgia deals and returning fan favorites

By Jameson Moyer
Published  January 25, 2026 10:26pm EST
Chick-fil-A
FOX 5 Atlanta

The Brief

    • Chick-fil-A is offering special collectibles at select Georgia locations to honor its late founder, S. Truett Cathy.
    • Starting Jan. 26, customers who find a special "Golden Cup" design will win a year of free Chick-fil-A.
    • A fan favorite is returning just in time for Valentine's Day: customizable heart-shaped trays.

ATLANTA - Georgia-based Chick-fil-A is celebrating 80 years of service by inviting patrons to explore its founder's legacy across the Peach State, offering select deals for Georgians, bringing back nostalgic collectibles, and giving a chance to win free food for a year. 

A founder's legacy

Local perspective:

Only in Georgia is the celebration centered on the new Legacy Lanyard Pin Collection, a tribute to the late Founder S. Truett Cathy. The unique collectibles will be available at Truett's Grill, The Dwarf House, Truett's Luau, and all Truett's Chick-fil-A locations.

To complete the set, guests can visit each restaurant, and those who collect all five will receive a special commemorative pin. Lanyards are $5 while pins are $8. 

Image 1 of 3

Legacy lanyard at Truett's Luau (Chick-fil-A)

Nationwide nostalgia

Big picture view:

Starting Jan. 26, the retro "1967 Classic Cup" will return to restaurants nationwide. Some lucky guests could win a year of free Chick-fil-A if they receive a Golden Cup design.

Collectible 1967 Retro Cup (Chick-fil-A)

Vessels of love

Just in time for Valentine's Day, heart-shaped trays are also returning on Jan. 26. Customers can fill these "vessels of love" with favorites like a 30-count of Chick-fil-A nuggets, 10-count of Chick-n-Minis, a 10-count of Chick-fil-A Chick-n-Strips, or a dessert medley featuring 12 chocolate fudge brownies and 6 chocolate chip cookies. 

Image 1 of 3

Heart shaped tray assortments (Chick-fil-A)

The Source: Information in this article comes from Chick-fil-A release. 

