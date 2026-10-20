Cedartown cancels recreation games as hazmat team monitors chemical spill

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The Brief Cedartown officials canceled all youth recreation activities for the day as hazmat crews respond to a chemical spill near the northern city limits on Wissahickon Avenue. Emergency teams contained the spill inside a private parking lot and are actively monitoring air quality, wind direction, and pH levels. Local authorities confirmed there is no active threat to residents, with further updates expected later this evening.



A chemical spill in a north Cedartown parking lot led city officials to cancel all youth recreation games for the day while emergency crews keep an eye on air quality.

What we know:

Firefighters and hazmat teams were dispatched to a private parking lot near the northern city limits on Wissahickon Avenue after a chemical spilled on the property.

Emergency crews quickly contained the spill, and local officials said nearby residents are not in any danger.

While cleanup gets underway, crews are staying on scene to track the air quality, wind direction, and pH levels to make sure no fumes drift toward nearby neighborhoods.

Even though there is no active threat, the city decided to call off all Cedartown Recreation games and activities for the rest of the day.

SKYFOX 5 showed cleanup crews working around a tanker.

What we don't know:

Officials haven't shared what chemical spilled, how much leaked, or what caused the accident.

The name of the private property or business hasn't been released.

It is not clear whether anyone was evaluated for exposure.