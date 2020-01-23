Cathedral Antiques Show returns to Buckhead for 49th year 

Another holiday season has come and gone, but that doesn’t mean the shopping has to end! And as veteran Atlanta treasure-hunters know, late January is really the most wonderful time of the year, thanks to a big event at one of the area’s most stunning places of worship.



The Cathedral Antiques Show returns for a 49th year to the Cathedral of St. Philip in Buckhead, running from Thursday, January 23 through Saturday, January 25.

The annual event is sponsored by the Episcopal Church Women, and the money raised supports a different beneficiary each year. Last year’s show brought in more than $200,000 for Wilderness Works — and this year, funds will go to Moving in the Spirit, an Atlanta-based youth development program which uses dance to help young people succeed and become better leaders.

So what is the Cathedral Antiques Show, exactly? Well, it’s a lot more than you think it is. First of all, yes — it’s three full days of shopping from some of the region’s top antiques vendors. But the event also includes a Flower Festival, showcasing some true masterpieces of floral design, and a Tour of Homes, for which some of Atlanta’s most beautiful residences open their doors. Oh, and did we mention the Keynote Speakers? This year’s show is headlined by a pair of television favorites — Carson Kressley and Thom Felicia, both known for starring in the original cast of the hit show “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy.”



Hours for this year’s Cathedral Antiques Show are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. The Flower Festival will take place Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the Tour of Homes is happening Sunday from Noon to 5 p.m.

Click here for ticket information on all of the events.