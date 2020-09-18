Burgers with Buck: Dixie Q

You may know Chef Scott Serpas from his Louisiana influenced, new-American style restaurant, Serpas True Food in Atlanta’s historic Old Fourth Ward. Sidebar … if you don’t, you should, but that’s another story for another day.

The story for this day is his Brookhaven restaurant, Dixie Q, and a great deal on a great burger that #BurgersWithBuck can’t wait to share with you, my burger-loving friends. With apologies to Friday, #BWB may have you shouting #TGIT (Thank God it’s Tuesday) for the foreseeable future. In other words, what are you doing for lunch on Tuesday?

I’m betting that at some point, you’ll be headed to Dixie Q to enjoy a delicious $5 burger. Yes, you read that right, $5.

The $5 burger is a single patty version of his Dixie Double, and for most of you, that will be plenty. If not, you can get two for $10. The quality and taste will remind you of the Big Papa Burger (or at least it reminded me) on the menu at the more high end, Serpas True Food restaurant. In fact, if you’re nostalgic when it comes to burgers, and who isn’t, right? Feel free to call it the Big Papa Burger when you order at Dixie Q.

Let’s call the Tuesday special burger the Dixie Single. It starts with the same triple blend of ground beef, and it’s topped with American cheese and finished with lettuce, tomato, and smoked aioli. It is delicious, just the way it is, but if you want to customize it by adding bacon or even another patty, you certainly can for an additional fee.

The bottom line is this… If you want a great burger, you can’t go wrong at either Dixie Q or Serpas (which is now back open by the way) any day of the week, but if you want a great burger and a super fantastic bargain, I’ll see you at Dixie Q on Tuesdays.

One more thing… Full disclosure, Scott Serpas is from Louisiana and he as you might imagine he is a Saints fan, but he’s a good dude, and I like him anyway. #RiseUpFor more information about Dixie Q including the location, menu, and hours of operation, go to their website. And, as always, if you have a favorite burger that you would like to see featured on, tell me about it on https://www.facebook.com/BuckFOX5 or https://twitter.com/BuckFOX5, and don’t forget to use the hashtag #BurgersWithBuck and/or #BWB.

