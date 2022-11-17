Brookfield Amtrak train crash, driver killed

A man in his 60s was killed in a crash involving his vehicle and an Amtrak train along Brookfield Road in Brookfield Thursday night, Nov. 17.

Police said the crash happened around 5 p.m. at the tracks south of River Road.

The westbound Amtrak train struck the vehicle after police said the driver apparently tried to go around the barricades.

No one on the train was hurt.

Police said the railroad crossing could be closed for several days due to damage to the railroad property. Drivers are advised to take Barker or Calhoun to get north and south through Brookfield.