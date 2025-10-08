Bob Ross painting auction to fund public media

article

The Brief Thirty Bob Ross paintings will be auctioned to help public TV stations hit by federal cuts. Sales could raise up to $1.4 million. Congress eliminated $1.1 billion in funding for public broadcasting earlier this year.



Known for his big hair, soft voice and soothing brush strokes, the late artist Bob Ross is still helping public television — even 30 years after his death.

What we know:

Thirty of Ross’ original paintings will be auctioned off to raise money for public media stations struggling to pay licensing fees after Congress eliminated $1.1 billion in funding for public broadcasting earlier this year.

The idea is to help stations air popular programs like "The Best of Joy of Painting," based on Ross’ show, "America’s Test Kitchen," "Julia Child’s French Chef Classics" and "This Old House."

The 30 paintings, created over the span of Ross’ career, include his trademark landscapes — calm mountain vistas, serene lakes and gentle trees — many painted on air in under 30 minutes, the length of a single episode.

Bonhams in Los Angeles will auction the first three paintings on Nov. 11, with additional sales planned in London, New York, Boston and online. All profits will go to local stations that air content from American Public Television, the distributor behind many PBS classics.

In August, Bonhams sold two early 1990s Ross paintings featuring mountain and lake scenes for $114,800 and $95,750. The 30 upcoming works are estimated to bring in between $850,000 and $1.4 million, according to the auction house.

Dig deeper:

Ross, a public television stalwart in the 1980s and ‘90s, "dedicated his life to making art accessible to everyone," said Joan Kowalski, president of Bob Ross Inc. "This auction ensures his legacy continues to support the very medium that brought his joy and creativity into American homes for decades."

The beloved Ross died in 1995 of complications from cancer after 11 years in production with "The Joy of Painting." His how-to program was shown on stations around the U.S. and around the world. The former Air Force drill sergeant known for his calm demeanor and encouraging words enjoyed a resurgence in popularity during the lockdowns of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Big picture view:

Public television stations across the U.S. — about 330 PBS affiliates and 246 NPR member stations — have been scrambling to make up for the federal funding cut. Some have launched emergency fund drives, while others have laid off staff or reduced programming. The loss of funding has hit small and rural stations the hardest.