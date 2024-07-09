Augusta man dead after being struck while walking on Fayetteville road

Fayetteville Police responded to a report of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle near Stonewall Avenue West and Heritage Park Way around 10:44 p.m. July 4.

The pedestrian, identified as 35-year-old William Grigsby of Augusta, was immediately transported to Piedmont Fayette Hospital for medical treatment. Despite the efforts of medical staff, Grigsby succumbed to his injuries on July 6.

Preliminary investigations indicate that Grigsby was walking east in the center eastbound lane of Stonewall Avenue when the collision occurred. The driver of the vehicle involved in the incident remained at the scene.

The Fayetteville Police Department's Traffic Enforcement and Accident Reconstruction Unit is actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision. Further details will be released as the investigation progresses. Authorities are urging any witnesses to come forward and contact Sergeant Z. Campbell at 770-719-4219 or via email at zcampbell@fayetteville-ga.gov.