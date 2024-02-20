On Tuesday, 11-year-old Audrii Cunningham was found dead in Trinity River near Livingston, Texas, officials say.

The young girl was reported missing on Thursday, Feb. 15, after she didn't get off the bus after school.

Don Steven McDougal, an alleged friend of her father's, is facing a capital murder charge for her death after he was admitted to leaving home with Cunningham the day she disappeared.

Here is a timeline of the details following her disappearance.

