Atlanta’s Goodie Mob featured in hit show 'Unsung'

With a debut single rocketing to Number One on the Billboard Rap Charts, Goodie Mob didn’t just arrive on the music scene back in 1995 — the group blew out speakers nationwide.

"We had groups like Kilo Ali that was on the radio before us, like Raheem the Dream, other artists on the radio before us,” says group member Khujo, “and just to be a part of that club, man, and then just to be able to represent Atlanta, Georgia with the content that we were coming out with…man, it was almost like a one-two punch for us."

Now, the story of Goodie Mob’s rise to Hip-hop stardom is being told in the hit TV One show “Unsung,” airing Sunday night, April 19th, at 10:00 p.m. The episode emphasizes the group’s important role in putting Atlanta on the musical map.

"We had something to say right here in Atlanta,” says group member T-Mo. “The South had a whole lot to say and we are still talking to this day, you know what I'm saying? So it was a great opportunity, it was motivation for us to be heard."

And while the “Unsung” episode traces Goodie Mob’s journey through the present day, group members are already planning their next move.

"We're actually recording an album right now as we speak, you know, via satellite pretty much,” says CeeLo Green. “So we're kind of preparing tracks and verses, and it's similar the way that we used to do it, besides being with each other physically. But us just getting on a group chat and talking and conversing about concepts and directions and things that we wanna address...it's cool."