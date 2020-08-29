Atlanta woman celebrating her 101st birthday

article

An Atlanta woman is celebrating a major milestone this week: her 101st birthday!

Doris Hardy was born in Atlanta on Aug. 25, 1919, and spent her life in the city, the A.G. Rhodes Nursing Home told FOX 5.

Hardy worked for Coca-Cola in the company's food services department. At the company, she received numerous service awards.

She was married to her husband, Charlie Hardy, for 50 years and had two sons and two daughters.

Hardy is a lifelong member of Zion Grove Baptist Church and enjoys attending church services. She also loves spending time with her family. She enjoys shopping, baking, and cooking.

Last year, Hardy was crowned Miss A.G. Rhodes 2019 at their pageant.

From all of us here at FOX 5, happy birthday Mrs. Hardy!

