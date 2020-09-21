Atlanta to partner with Fulton County to combat COVID-19

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced Monday a new multi-million dollar partnership with the Fulton County Board of Health to combat COVID-19.



The $7.7 million agreement will expand COVID-19 testing to reach at least 20,000 Atlanta residents, hire more than 150 contact tracing support staff, map demography trends to include racial and ethnic disparities and more, according to the mayor's office.

“This partnership will fund an unprecedented effort between the City of Atlanta and the Fulton County Board of Health to save lives and prevent the spread of this deadly virus,” said Mayor Bottoms. “Thank you to our partners for what will be a monumental step closer to flattening the curve in Atlanta.”

In addition to expanding testing, contact tracing and data collection, the agreement will:

Improve access to critical resources—including food and medicine delivery for those in quarantine;

Expand public health communications and educational marketing to promote testing; and

Identify social impacts in communities disproportionately affected by the pandemic.

Additional COVID-19 information and resources can be found at ATLStrong.org.