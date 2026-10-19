Atlanta police search for autistic woman missing from Atlantic Station

The Brief An Atlanta family is searching for Jatalya Carroll, a 21-year-old woman with autism who vanished Saturday night from Atlantic Station. Relatives tracked Carroll's phone to a nearby apartment complex after she left with a stranger, but she was not located. Her loved ones filed an Atlanta Police Department report and are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to her return.



Atlanta police and a desperate family are searching for 21-year-old Jatalya Carroll after the young woman with autism vanished from Atlantic Station following an outing with friends Saturday night.

Disappearance at Atlantic Station

What we know:

Jatalya Carroll, 21, was last seen Saturday night after meeting up with friends at Atlantic Station. Her family said she left the area with an unfamiliar man who promised to bring her home, but she never returned.

Carroll is 5-foot-2, weighs about 160 pounds, and was last seen wearing a blue shirt and black pants. Relatives tracked her cellphone to an apartment complex at Atlantic Station and recovered the device, but Carroll was nowhere to be found.

Unanswered questions surround disappearance

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released the identity or description of the man Carroll accompanied Saturday night. Police have also not confirmed where Carroll went after her phone was left at the apartment complex.

Autism diagnosis increases concern

The backstory:

Carroll has autism, and her family said she has never cut off communication with them before. Her sister explained that Carroll struggles to navigate unfamiliar surroundings on her own.

Relatives share emotional pleas

What they're saying:

Family members shared emotional descriptions of Carroll, pleading for her safe return. "My sister is a 21-year-old autistic, loving, caring and bubbly individual," Nikita Champagne said.

Champagne emphasized that Carroll's condition makes her especially vulnerable in unfamiliar settings. "Sometimes she can't comprehend as well as many other adults when it comes to understanding the dynamics of what’s going on around her or the environment," Champagne said.

Her aunt, Latoyia Myers, described Carroll as a joyful young woman who loves making dance videos. "Loving bubbly, always want to dance, TikToks, she is amazing, and we just want her home honestly," Myers said.

Champagne explained that friends tried to intervene before Carroll departed with the unknown man. "They wanted to bring her home," Champagne said. "He was pretty much telling her to stay with him, and he will bring her home and she told them she was going with him and she never came home."

Relatives also stressed that Carroll is inseparable from her mobile device. "You know the kids these days they are hooked to their phone," Champagne said.

"She would never leave her phone, she would contact. Never never," Champagne added.

Champagne delivered an emotional plea directly to her missing sister: "We love you we are not going to stop looking for you honey bun. Please if you can get into contact with us. We just want her home."

Champagne also urged anyone with information about the man to step forward. "If anybody know her or have seen her or seen the gentleman that she was last seen with, please call it in and just give us any tips," Champagne said.

Atlanta police seek tips

What you can do:

Relatives have spoken to the man Carroll was last seen with and filed a missing person report with the Atlanta Police Department. Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact Atlanta police immediately.

The family is offering a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to finding Carroll.