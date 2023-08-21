Atlanta influencer named new face of Target collection

An Atlanta-based influencer is now the face of a new Target collection.

Reese Blutstein has teamed up with Target as part of the store's Future Collective brand.

The brand features collections inspired by style influencers designed to showcase diverse points of view in fashion.

Blutstein is the fourth partner for the brand, which is inspired by her love of vintage fashion trends, color combinations, and nature.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (Courtesy of Target)

The more than 100 items in the collection range from $15 to $70 and include sweaters, skirts, dresses, and tops. Most items are under $35.

The collection is now available in select stores and on Target's website.