Atlanta BeltLine announces prioritized trail segments to complete loop in NW Atlanta

The Atlanta BeltLine announced the path it's prioritizing in Buckhead as it takes steps to complete the northwest trail.

Atlanta BeltLine, Inc. and the PATH Foundation announced the planned segment during a public meeting on Aug. 29. The trail moves through Buckhead and West Midtown before meandering through the English Avenue and Bankhead neighborhoods. Other proposed corridors haven't been completely abandoned and may be prioritized due to unforeseen challenges and obstacles, officials said.

The planned corridor consists of five segments between .7 miles and 1.2 miles. In totality, the prioritized alignment is about 4.3 miles.

From east to west, the trail would follow alongside Peachtree Park Drive and Bennett Street in Buckhead. It would pass north of Piedmont Hospital along Colonial Homes Circle, where it would connect with trails surrounding Bobby Jones Golf Course. A third segment picks up at Tanyard Creek Park and continues across Interstate 75 and Northside Drive to Trabert Avenue. The Trabert Avenue segment continues west to English Street. The final segment connects English Street to Huff Road.

Northwest Trail proposed rendering along Bennett Street as presented on August 2, 2021.

The Atlanta BeltLine will continue surveying and examining solutions for crossing Peachtree Road in Buckhead.

The project is funded primarily through the BeltLine TAD, philanthropic contributions and SSD bonds.

"We are pleased to have an alignment selected for the full Northwest Trail and thrilled at the opportunity it presents for connectivity amongst many neighborhoods and business districts," Clyde Higgs, President and CEO of Atlanta BeltLine, Inc., said in a press release. "For the first time in our history, we have a defined path for the full 22-mile loop. Completing the trail brings us one step closer to building a more equitable and inclusive Atlanta."

A feasibility study indicated several segments to connect the northeast and southwest sections of the trail. Atlanta BeltLine Inc. shared renderings of a Technology Center corridor, trails crossing Interstate 75 and a bridge connecting the existing trail in Tanyard Creek Park to the proposed segments.