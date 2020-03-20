Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation to donate nearly $5.4M in local COVID-19 aid

The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation announced on Friday it would be donating nearly $5.4 million in funding for immediate and long-term recovery assistance to organizations in Georgia and Montana.

In Atlanta, the foundation is making the following donations in the Atlanta area:

$5 million to the Greater Atlanta COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund established by United Way of Greater Atlanta and Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta. This newly-formed fund will serve "immediate needs of economically vulnerable populations who are suddenly facing a gap in support, and funds will go to nonprofit organizations that address food insecurity, housing stability, medical supports and childcare, among other pressing concerns," according to the foundation's release.

$100,000 to Hands On Atlanta, which will ensure 31 AmeriCorps members can continue to support public schools across metro Atlanta during a time of shifts into the virtual education realm and a need to provide food to students and families in need.

$100,000 to the Atlanta Police Foundation to ensure adequate staffing as well as sanitation and safety for officers.

3.5 tons of surplus food ($100,000 value) from Mercedes-Benz Stadium to provide more than 2,310 meals to six nonprofit groups in Atlanta - Veterans Empowerment Organization (VEO), Atlanta Mission, Atlanta City Baptist Rescue Mission, Gateway Center, Hope House, and Salvation Army: Red Shield Services.

"As a Family Foundation we have always believed that it is the power of many that will make the greatest impact on the most pressing issues in our society," Blank said in the foundation's statement. "This is that moment - to join together to truly harness the power of all of us to address a challenge that knows no boundaries and has no precedent in our lifetimes."

"Thank you to The Arthur M. Blank Foundation for their generous investment in the Greater Atlanta COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund," United Way of Greater Atlanta CEO Milton J. Little, Jr. said in the statement. "The Foundation’s gift will give our children, families, communities and the nonprofits who support them across Greater Atlanta the resources they need during a time of great economic crisis. Our leaders continue to step up and support the residents of our great city and we couldn’t be more grateful."

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan and Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman contributed donation in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. Both Atlanta sports stars gave $50,000 to The Giving Kitchen, an Atlanta-based organization that helps Georgia restaurant workers in crisis.

Additionally, the foundation provided various donations to a handful of Montana organizations: $50,000 to Hopa Montain, $50,000 to HRDC, $25,000 to Gallatin Valley Food Bank, $20,000 to Healthy Gallatin Campaign and $20,000 to the Livingston Food Resource Center.

