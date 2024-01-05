Proposals to make antisemitism a hate crime in Georgia face pushback

State lawmakers will gather in the Gold Dome on Jan. 8 to kick off the legislative session.

This year, several proposals that would make antisemitism a hate crime are up for consideration, but one lawmaker's suggested legislation is already getting some pushback.

State Rep. Esther Panitch introduced a bill last year that uses the International Holocaust Alliance's definition: Antisemitism is a hatred toward Jewish people - rhetorical and physical acts directed toward them, their property, community institutions, and religious facilities.

"This would just acknowledge that antisemitism is one of the bases and defines what that means," Panitch, a Democrat who represents District 51, said.

State Rep. Esther Panitch

ANTISEMITISM, ISLAMOPHOBIA ON THE RISE IN GEORGIA

Pantich, the only Jewish member of the General Assembly, says her bill would put antisemitism under Georgia's existing hate crime law.

She says right now, there's no definition in the Georgia code stating exactly what antisemitism is.

"It defines what it is because right now there’s no definition," she said.

But critics like state Rep. Ruwa Romman, a Democrat who represents District 97, say the bill would do little to fight antisemitism. Romman calls the language in the legislation too vague.

"If the definition itself is unclear, then attempting to prosecute the crime is that much more difficult," she said.

Romman, one of four Muslims in the General Assembly, worries that the bill could curb free speech and possibly criminalize criticism of Israel's record on human rights.

State Rep. Ruwa Romman

Defending her proposal, Panitch called Romman's claims that her bill conflates antisemitism with criticism of Israel "a lie."

"I believe in free speech, I believe in the First Amendment, and this is not a violation of the First Amendment," she said.

State lawmakers will have the next few months to try to work out a deal on the issue.

