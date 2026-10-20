AJC poll: Jackson, Bottoms in tight governor’s race

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The Brief Republican Rick Jackson leads Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms 46% to 45%, within the poll’s margin of error. Independents favor Bottoms by 5 points, but 18% have not chosen a candidate. Jackson has a major fundraising advantage, while Bottoms is campaigning as President Donald Trump’s approval rating sits at 41%.



A new Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll finds the Georgia governor’s race nearly tied, with independents still up for grabs.

A close race

What we know:

Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms and Republican Rick Jackson are nearly even among likely voters, according to the AJC poll, conducted by the University of Georgia’s School of Public and International Affairs. Eight percent of voters were undecided.

Both candidates have strong support from their parties: 94% of Republicans back Jackson, and 93% of Democrats support Bottoms. Independents favor Bottoms, 43% to 38%, with 18% undecided.

CANDIDATE PROFILES

The poll found differences among age and racial groups. Jackson leads among white voters, with 66% support, and among voters 65 and older, with 58%. Bottoms is backed by 88% of Black voters and 63% of voters younger than 30.

Campaigns face different challenges

Dig deeper:

Jackson, a billionaire health care executive, spent at least $108 million of his own money to win the Republican nomination. He has also received the backing of outgoing Gov. Brian Kemp, whose approval rating in the poll was nearly 70%.

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Bottoms, the former Atlanta mayor, is campaigning as Trump’s approval rating stands at 41%. The poll found 58% of voters believe the country is headed in the wrong direction, while 52% said Georgia is on the right track.

Jackson has sought to position himself as Kemp’s political successor. His campaign said he would skip Trump’s Saturday rally in Macon and attend a separate Republican event in Cherokee County. Bottoms has sought to tie Jackson to Trump and his agenda.

The poll also found Democrats were more enthusiastic about the election: 68% said they were very enthusiastic, compared with 48% of Republicans. The race could shape control of the governor’s office, which Republicans have held since 2003. If elected, Bottoms would become the nation’s first Black woman governor.

About the poll

What we know:

The AJC surveyed 1,000 likely Georgia voters by telephone from Oct. 7-15. The poll’s margin of error is 3.1 percentage points.