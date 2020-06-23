Adult film star Ron Jeremy accused of raping 3 women, sexually assaulting another

article

Adult film star Ron Jeremy has been charged with forcibly raping three women and sexually assaulting another, Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey announced Tuesday.

The four separate incidents date back to 2014, the DA's office said.

Ronald Jeremy Hyatt has been charged with three counts each of forcible rape and forcible penetration by a foreign object, along with one count each of forcible oral copulation and sexual battery.

According to authorities, Hyatt is accused of forcibly raping a 25-year-old woman at a home in West Hollywood in May 2014.

In 2017, he allegedly sexually assaulted two women, aged 33 and 46, on two separate occasions at a bar in West Hollywood.

Jeremy is also accused of forcibly raping a 30-year-old woman at the same bar in July 2019.

The names of the victims have not been released.

The DA’s office said it declined a case against him from a 2016 incident due to “insufficient evidence.”

The case against Hyatt was filed Monday and his arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon. His bail is being recommended at $6.6 million by prosecutors.

If convinced, Hyatt faces a possible maximum sentence of 90 years to life in state prison, officials said.

Deputy District Attorney Paul Thompson of the Sex Crimes Division is prosecuting the case.