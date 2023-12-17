Aaron Rodgers likely to be cleared for return from ruptured Achilles next week: report

Aaron Rodgers ' bold prediction is apparently about to play out.

The four-time MVP ruptured his Achilles Sept. 11 on just his fourth snap as a New York Jet .

Four days later, he shocked the world when he said, "Give me your doubts, give me your prognostications and then watch what I do."

Aaron Rodgers of the New York Jets prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers Nov. 6, 2023, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. (Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

At that time, Rodgers did not rule out a return this season, saying that "anything is possible." Most doubted, but it may actually become a reality.

According to ESPN, the 40-year-old is likely to be medically cleared to return next week.

Rodgers returned to practice Nov. 29, roughly seven weeks since his injury. It was an unprecedented time frame to practice after such an injury.

However, Rodgers said he underwent "innovative" surgery in his best effort to get back on the field this season.

Rodgers has said he wanted a return on Christmas Eve. The Jets have until Wednesday to decide whether to activate Rodgers from injured reserve. Otherwise, he would miss the rest of the season.

Aaron Rodgers of the New York Jets reacts on the field after the Los Angeles Chargers defeated the New York Jets 27-6 at MetLife Stadium Nov. 6, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (Elsa/Getty Images)

Rodgers has wowed just about everyone in the organization with how quickly he has progressed. Earlier this week, he even lined up as a linebacker for the scout team and made a one-handed interception.

However, being cleared isn't exactly a guarantee Rodgers would play.

The quarterback and the Jets have said the team's playoff chances will play a role in whether he returns. He likely would not return if they are mathematically eliminated from the playoffs, which could happen this weekend.

Rodgers recently said there are hardly any risks in taking the field this season.

"My thing is, what’s the worst that can happen?" he told reporters shortly after returning to practice . "Something unfortunate again, and then you just slow the rehab down. I think by my own timetable that if you take the rehab slower and a little more deliberate — five months, six months max — is probably the length to get back to 100% if you really take it slow. So, in my opinion, there's not like a downside to coming back and reinjuring it."

Aaron Rodgers of the New York Jets throws prior to a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium Oct. 15, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)