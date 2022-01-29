Expand / Collapse search
5 escape DeKalb house fire without injuries

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
DeKalb County
DeKalb Fire extinguishes house fire in frigid temperatures

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A home in DeKalb County was heavily damaged in a Saturday morning blaze. 

DeKalb County Fire Rescue Captain Jaeson Daniels said at 6:45 a.m. crews responded to a house fire on Tiffany Lane near Marbut Road.

They arrived to find fire on the front of the structure.

Five people escaped safely without injuries before firefighters were on-scene.

Temperatures were below freezing, making it necessary for firefighters to take measures to prevent water freezing inside hoses.

"With the wind chill being in the teens, it's best — once we put out the fire — to put the hoses up because the water becomes stagnant inside the hose and could possibly freeze and damage the hose," Daniels said.

Officials said the cause of the fire remains under investigation. 

