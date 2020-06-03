24 DeKalb County voting locations have changed

Election officials in DeKalb County decided to move two dozen precinct locations because of COVID-19.

Officials said some of the locations, like churches, haven't even reopened yet while other locations, like senior-living facilities, aren't safe for obvious reasons.

Here are the 24 polling locations and the locations to where they moved:

• ASHFORD PARKSIDE (Ashford Parkside Senior Residence) - Montgomery Elementary, 3995 Ashford Dunwoody Rd., Atlanta, 30319

• CLAIREMONT EAST (First Baptist Church of Decatur) - Decatur Recreation Department, 231 Sycamore Street, Decatur, 30030

• COARLWOOD (Coralwood Center) - Briarlake Elementary School, 3590 LaVista Road, Decatur, 30033

• DUNWOODY 2 (Kingswood United Methodist Church) - Dunwoody High, 5035 Vermack Road, Dunwoody, 30338

• EMBRY HILLS (Holy Cross Catholic Church) - Evansdale Elementary, 2914 Evans Woods Drive, Doraville, 30340

• GEORGETOWN SQUARE (Dunwoody Pines Retirement) - Peachtree Middle School, 4664 North Peachtree Road, Dunwoody, 30338

• GLENNWOOD (Holy Trinity Parish) - Decatur Recreation Department, 231 Sycamore Street, Decatur, 30030

• LAVISTA (St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church) - Margaret Harris Educational Ctr., 1634 Knob Hill Drive NE, Atlanta, 30329

• LIN MARY LIN (Mary Lin Elementary School) - Neighborhood Church, 1561 McLendon Avenue, NE, Atlanta, 30307

• MCWILLIAMS/MILLER GROVE (Ousley United Methodist Church) - Miller Grove Middle School, 2215 Miller Road, Decatur, 30035

• MIDVALE ROAD/HENDERSON MILL (St. Bede’s Episcopal Church) - Henderson Mill Elementary, 2408 Henderson Mill Road NE, Atlanta, 30345

• MT. VERNON WEST (St. Luke’s Presbyterian Church) - Dunwoody High, 5035 Vermack Road, Dunwoody, 30338

• NORTHLAKE (Briarlake Baptist Church) - Briarlake Elementary School, 3590 LaVista Road, Decatur, 30033

• OAKHURST (Oakhurst Baptist Church) - Decatur Legacy Park, Cochran Building, 500 S. Columbia Drive, Decatur, 30030

• PLEASANTDALE ROAD (Grace Church International) - Evansdale Elementary School, 2914 Evans Woods Drive, Doraville, 30340

• PONCE DE LEON (First Christian Church of Decatur) - Decatur Recreation Department, 231 Sycamore Street, Decatur, 30030

• REHOBOTH (Rehoboth Baptist Church) - Lawrenceville Road United Methodist Church, 3142 Lawrenceville Highway, Tucker 30084

• ROCK CHAPEL ROAD (Antioch-Lithonia Baptist Church) - Rock Chapel Elementary, 1130 Rock Chapel Road, Lithonia, 30058

• SCOTT/NORTH DECATUR (North Decatur Presbyterian Church) - International Community School, 2418 Wood Trail Lane, Decatur, 30033

• SILVER LAKE (Brookhaven Christian Church) - Ashford Park Elementary, 2968 Cravenridge Drive, NE, Brookhaven, 30319

• SKYLAND (Skyland United Methodist Church) - John Lewis Elementary, 2630 Skyland Drive, Atlanta, 30319

• TILLY MILL (Kingswood United Methodist Church) - Dunwoody High, 5035 Vermack Road, Dunwoody, 30338

• WIONNA PARK (Columbia Theological Seminary) - Decatur Legacy Park, Cochran Building, 500 S. Columbia Drive, Decatur, 30030

• WINTERS CHAPEL (Congregation Beth Shalom) - Kingsley Elementary School, 2051 Brendon Drive, Dunwoody, 30338