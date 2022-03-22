230 pounds of meth, 25 pounds of cocaine, and 25 pounds of heroin lands 2 Arizona men in prison

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Top left) Cipriano Arturo Rojas-Armenta (Bottom left) Diego Bernal-Robles

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) announced on March 22 two Arizona men are headed to prison after being found with hundreds of pounds of meth, more than two dozen pounds of cocaine and more than 20 pounds of heroin, about a year and a half ago.

On Sept. 20, 2022, police executed a search warrant at a home after a months-long investigation, and that's where the DEA says the drugs were found.

Diego Bernal-Robles, 29, and Cipriano Arturo Rojas-Armenta, 44, were living at a Tucson home when police found 230 pounds of meth, 25 pounds of cocaine, and 25 pounds of heroin, along with equipment and chemicals used to manufacture meth.

The estimated street value of these drugs: $1,311,000.

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced the two were convicted for being involved in a drug trafficking organization, the DEA said.

Bernal-Robles plead guilty to possession of a dangerous drug for sale, and manufacture of a dangerous drug. In December 2021, a Pima County Superior Court Judge sentenced him to 5 years in prison.



Rojas-Armenta plead guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of dangerous drugs for sale, and possession of a narcotic drug for sale in an amount over the statutory threshold. In March 2022, a Pima County Superior Court Judge sentenced him to 3 years in prison.



The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Tempe Police Department, the Arizona Attorney General’s Office, with help from the Maricopa County Drug Suppression Task Force (MCDST) HIDTA Clandestine Lab Team.

Related Stories:

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: