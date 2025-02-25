2 men arrested in Gwinnett County with 153 pounds of marijuana, $20K

article

The Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office, in collaboration with the Gwinnett Metro Task Force (GMTF) and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), has reportedly dismantled a large-scale drug operation in Duluth.

What we know:

On Feb. 14, investigators received intelligence from the DEA about a marijuana delivery to a local storage facility, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies and federal agents identified a suspect vehicle and arrested two individuals, Jian Yi Wu and Hieu M. Quach. Search warrants executed at the storage facility and a hotel in Duluth led to the seizure of 153 pounds of marijuana and over $20,000 in cash.

Wu faces multiple drug-related charges, including possession of a Schedule III controlled substance and trafficking in marijuana. Quach has been charged with trafficking in marijuana. Both suspects are being held at the Gwinnett County Jail.

The Gwinnett Metro Task Force, consisting of officers from local police departments and the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office, focuses on vice-related crimes, including drug trafficking, prostitution, and gambling. Authorities emphasize their commitment to combating drug-related crime and ensuring public safety.

What's next:

This investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with relevant information is encouraged to contact the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office Tip Line at 770-619-6655.