2 arrested in Illinois for deadly northwest Atlanta shooting, police say

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The Brief Atlanta police and federal agents arrested 18-year-old Mario Johnson and a 15-year-old suspect in Urbana, Illinois, in connection with a deadly June shooting. Both suspects face charges of murder and aggravated assault in the death of 33-year-old Derrick Morgan. The pair remains in custody in Illinois awaiting extradition back to Fulton County.



Two suspects, including a 15-year-old, were arrested in Illinois this week in connection with a deadly summer shooting of a 33-year-old man in northwest Atlanta, police announced.

What we know:

The Atlanta Police Department (APD) worked with the FBI Springfield Field Office’s Violent Crime Task Force to arrest 18-year-old Mario Johnson and an unnamed 15-year-old suspect on Wednesday in Urbana, Illinois.

Both suspects have been charged with murder and aggravated assault. Police said both individuals are being held in Illinois awaiting extradition back to Atlanta.

The backstory:

The charges stem from a shooting that happened early in the afternoon on June 7 in the 2800 block of Mango Circle NW in Atlanta's Monroe Heights neighborhood.

Officers discovered 33-year-old Derrick Morgan with multiple gunshot wounds near a bus stop. First responders attempted life-saving measures before Morgan was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he died.

Investigators determined Morgan had been walking with a group of people shortly before gunfire erupted. Days after the shooting, homicide detectives partnered with MARTA to review transit security footage and publicly released surveillance images of three individuals seen in the area who were considered directly involved in the investigation.

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What we don't know:

Police have not released the identity of the 15-year-old suspect.

Authorities have not identified the third person seen in the surveillance footage or confirmed whether additional arrests are expected.

APD did not disclose a motive or explain what led up to the gunfire.