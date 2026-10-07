Braves-Dodgers NLDS Game 4: Atlanta-LA tied at 1-1 in 3rd

The Braves must beat the Dodgers on Wednesday night to keep their postseason hopes alive and force Game 5.

Atlanta is looking for an offensive spark after Tuesday’s loss, which included a home run by former Brave Freddie Freeman.

A block party at The Battery starts at 3:30 p.m., stadium gates open at 4 p.m. and first pitch is at 6 p.m.

FOX 5 Atlanta will be following all the biggest highlights and join the conversation.