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Last updated:  Oct 07, 2026 - 6:56 PM EDT

Braves-Dodgers NLDS Game 4: Atlanta-LA tied at 1-1 in 3rd

FOX 5 Atlanta
Braves-Dodgers NLDS Game 4: Atlanta-LA tied at 1-1 in 3rd

The Braves must beat the Dodgers on Wednesday night to keep their postseason hopes alive and force Game 5.

Atlanta is looking for an offensive spark after Tuesday’s loss, which included a home run by former Brave Freddie Freeman.

A block party at The Battery starts at 3:30 p.m., stadium gates open at 4 p.m. and first pitch is at 6 p.m.

FOX 5 Atlanta will be following all the biggest highlights and join the conversation.

Live coverage contributors

FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team

14 updates
7 minutes ago
FOX 5 Atlanta

Dodgers, Braves tied through two and a half in NLDS Game 4

14 minutes ago
FOX 5 Atlanta

Tyler Glasnow struggles with command as Dodgers and Braves stay tied

27 minutes ago
FOX 5 Atlanta

Dodgers capitalize on Braves fielding blunders to knot Game 4

31 minutes ago
FOX 5 Atlanta

Money Mike's big deposit during NLDS Game 4

37 minutes ago
FOX 5 Atlanta

Atlanta draws first blood, leads 1-0 in 1st

54 minutes ago
FOX 5 Atlanta

What Austin Riley said ahead of tonight's game

55 minutes ago
FOX 5 Atlanta

Here is tonight's Dodgers lineup

55 minutes ago
FOX 5 Atlanta

Here is tonight's Atlanta Braves lineup

1 hour 14 min ago
FOX 5 Atlanta

Atlanta Braves must beat the Dodgers tonight

1 hour 16 min ago
FOX 5 Atlanta

Atlanta Braves face elimination in NLDS Game 4

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