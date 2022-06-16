Expand / Collapse search
Good Day Atlanta viewer information: June 16, 2022

FOX 5 Atlanta

Throwing razor-sharp cards at Inman Park's 'cutting-edge' new attraction

At Throw Inc. in Inman Park, you can hone your skills throwing knives, axes, darts, stars, and cards.

Throwing facility brings "cutting-edge" action to Inman Park: You’ve seen us interview tough movie stars and visit stunt schools where learned to throw punches – so, at this point, it’s pretty clear that deep down, we just want to star in an action blockbuster! And this morning, we got one step closer to that goal thanks to a "cutting-edge" experience at one of Atlanta’s newest attractions.
We’re talking about Throw Inc. in Inman Park, a place where the motto is "Throw And Conquer." So, what does that mean? We’re talking knives, axes, darts, stars, and cards – if it’s got a sharp edge or point and it can be physical thrown, you’ll find it flying through the air here. Staffers (or, should we say, warriors) say there are different levels of experience offered inside; the Basic Aprenti is for beginners, and includes 90 minutes of training with two axe types and constant instruction, while Advanced Aprenti takes it to the next level, opening up the weapons options. A membership package will also available for $119 a month, and corporate (team) experiences are also offered. Throw Inc. is located at 325 Elizabeth Street in Atlanta’s Inman Park, and current hours are 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays, Noon to Midnight on Fridays and Saturdays, and Noon to 10:00 p.m. on Sundays. For more information and to book an experience, click here.
Of course, we’ve tried axe throwing on Good Day Atlanta a few times – but we’ve never quite reached out full "Game of Thrones" potential. So, when we heard about Throw Inc., we knew we needed to spend a morning there slaying some imaginary dragons. Click the video player in this article for a peek at the action!

 

Asking 'Stranger Things' actor Regina Ting Chen about fan theories

Regina plays Ms. Kelly, a guidance counselor at Hawkins High in Season 4. She has been featured in the popular USA crime drama "Queen of the South," Marvel's "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," HBO's Emmy-winning limited series "Watchmen," and CW's "Black Lightning" and "Dynasty."

Regina Ting Chen talks about her role on Netflix's hit series "Stranger Things": Regina will play 'Ms. Kelly,' a guidance counselor at Hawkins High on season 4 of Stranger Things. She has been featured in the popular USA crime drama Queen of the South, Marvel's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, HBO's Emmy-winning limited series Watchmen, and CW's Black Lightning and Dynasty. Outside of the industry, Regina coaches HIIT kickboxing, teaches her two dogs cool tricks, and binges SciFi shows. She recently when Vegan a year ago which has changed her life. She is passionate about causes impacting the homeless population and improving access to fresh produce for impoverished communities.

Father's Day activities and gift ideas

There are unforgettable places and experiences all over Atlanta that can be Father's Day destinations.

Owner and Founder of Unexpected Atlanta talks Gifts and Activities for Father's Day: Looking for things to do for Father’s Day 2022 in Atlanta? . Unexpected Atlanta has more than a dozen ideas to treat the father figures in your life. Whether Dad is into hiking, sports, food, home repair, music, or more, you’re sure to find a perfect Father’s Day idea on this list. For more information click here. 

14-year old Swedish singing sensation Oscar Stembridge

"Mama Jan" Smith is known as "secret sauce" for top charting artists like Rob Thomas, Justin Bieber and Usher. Many people know of Mama Jan — but very few know exactly how much she does for the music industry— all right here in Atlanta.

"Mama Jan" Smith and 14-year old Swedish singing sensation Oscar Stembridge: "Mama Jan" Smith is known as "secret sauce" for top charting artists like Rob Thomas, Justin Bieber and Usher. Many people know of Mama Jan — but very few know exactly how much she does for the music industry— all right here in Atlanta. Mama Jan believes Oscar Stembridge will be the next big thing! He's debut EP will be available Friday June 17. Follow Oscar on social media @OscarStembridge and Mama Jan @MamaJanMusic

Page Kennedy discusses new music, shows, other projects

Page Kennedy stars in a new season of the Netflix sit-com, "The Upshaws".

Page Kennedy talks Season 2 of Netflix's "The Upshaws": In Indiana, a working-class African American family struggles to make it work and make it right without the blueprints to do it. Page plays Duck, a friend of Benard, and en employee at his mechanic shop. Page also has new music happening on July 1st. The Upshaws Season 2 Part 1 Premieres June 29 on Netflix. Watch the trailer here. 