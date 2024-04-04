Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from THU 12:00 PM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
2
Wind Advisory
until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Henry County

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: April 4, 2024

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  April 4, 2024 12:05pm EDT
Good Day Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - Here are today's featured guests and segments:

Interview with Michael Douglas and Noah Jupe

Paul Milliken interviews the legendary Michael Douglas and Noah Jupe about their new series on Apple+ titled "Franklin."

Academy Award winner Michael Douglas serves as star and executive producer of an ambitious new series coming to Apple TV+ next week.

"Franklin" features Douglas as founding father Benjamin Franklin — and over the course of eight episodes, follows Franklin’s secret mission to France in 1776. Filmed on-location in France, "Franklin" features a massive cast of nearly 80 principal actors and 5,000 extras.

Douglas also raves about working alongside A Quiet Place star Noah Jupe, who plays Franklin’s grandson Temple. 

Choosing the right cowboy hat

Cavender's Horsetown stopped by Good Day Atlanta to give tips on how to choose the right cowboy hat.

Cavender's Horsetown stopped by Good Day Atlanta to give tips on how to choose the right cowboy hat. 

Atlanta Falcons celebrate 404 Day

The Atlanta Falcons partnered with Truist Atlanta and the Atlanta Mission to celebrate 404 Day over the weekend by giving back to those in need. They stopped by Good Day Atlanta on Thursday to talk about it.

The Atlanta Falcons partnered with Truist Atlanta and the Atlanta Mission to celebrate 404 Day over the weekend by giving back to those in need. They stopped by Good Day Atlanta on Thursday to talk about it. 

Monster Jam driver Tristan England

Monster Jam is headed back to the Atlanta Motor Speedway and Monster Jam World Finals Racing Championship driver Tristan England stopped by Good Day Atlanta on Thursday.

Monster Jam is headed back to the Atlanta Motor Speedway and Monster Jam World Finals Racing Championship driver Tristan England stopped by Good Day Atlanta on Thursday. 

Erica Thomas suggests 5 spots to eat

Food blogger Erica Thomas joined Good Day Atlanta on Thursday to suggest 5 great restaurants to try in Atlanta.

Food blogger Erica Thomas joins Good Day Atlanta to talk about 5 great restaurants to try in Atlanta. 