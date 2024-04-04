Good Day Atlanta viewer information: April 4, 2024

Here are today's featured guests and segments:

Academy Award winner Michael Douglas serves as star and executive producer of an ambitious new series coming to Apple TV+ next week.

"Franklin" features Douglas as founding father Benjamin Franklin — and over the course of eight episodes, follows Franklin’s secret mission to France in 1776. Filmed on-location in France, "Franklin" features a massive cast of nearly 80 principal actors and 5,000 extras.

Douglas also raves about working alongside A Quiet Place star Noah Jupe, who plays Franklin’s grandson Temple.

READ FULL STORY

Cavender's Horsetown stopped by Good Day Atlanta to give tips on how to choose the right cowboy hat.

The Atlanta Falcons partnered with Truist Atlanta and the Atlanta Mission to celebrate 404 Day over the weekend by giving back to those in need. They stopped by Good Day Atlanta on Thursday to talk about it.

Monster Jam is headed back to the Atlanta Motor Speedway and Monster Jam World Finals Racing Championship driver Tristan England stopped by Good Day Atlanta on Thursday.

Food blogger Erica Thomas joins Good Day Atlanta to talk about 5 great restaurants to try in Atlanta.