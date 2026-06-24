Casting Call: Reasonable Doubt, Amish Revenge
ATLANTA - New television productions and professional sports entertainment teams are launching prominent Atlanta casting calls to secure local talent this week.
🎬BACKGROUND/ EXTRAS
1. Project: Amish Revenge - independent TV film
Casting: Amish Elders, Amish & Modern Citizens, Police Officers, Cafe Patrons, CSI Agents, EMTs, and others...
Filming: Now - June 30 in Newnan, Senoia, Chattachoochee Hills, Fayetteville, GA.
PAID
Submit at: https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallAmish
2. Project: Reasonable Doubt S4
Casting: twin babies, ages 9-12 months, african american, any gender
Filming: June 30 in Atlanta
PAID
Submission info: pictures, sizes, and dob
Email: Cobra@centralcasting.com
Subject: BABIES
💼JOBS
Position: Coordinator, Entertainment Teams
Company: Atlanta Hawks
Duties: Manage all coordination for Atlanta Hawks Dance Team rehearsals, games and appearances.
Lead and run rehearsals, ensuring preparedness, performance quality, and alignment with game presentation needs.
Support choreography implementation and performance adjustments in collaboration with your manager and leadership.
Work with your manager to oversee dancer attendance, call times, and overall readiness for performances and appearances.
Assist with game day execution and lead credential access for talent and entertainment personnel.
More...
Qualifications: 2+ years of experience in entertainment, sports, live events, or dance team coordination.
Previous experience working with dance teams, cheer teams, or performance groups strongly preferred.
Experience supporting rehearsals, talent coordination, or live event execution.
Familiarity with in arena or live production environments is a plus.
More...
Apply at: https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallHawks
NEWS/EVENTS/ NETWORKING
Class: Crush The Callback with Tyler Perry Casting Associate Tiandra Gayle
What: Live Virtual Callback Training
Immediate Feedback from an Industry Pro
Chemistry Reads Under Pressure
Q&A and Insider Insight
When: July 7 @ 6PM
Where: Virtual
Register: https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallTP