Casting Call: Reasonable Doubt, Amish Revenge

New television productions and professional sports entertainment teams are launching prominent Atlanta casting calls to secure local talent this week.

🎬BACKGROUND/ EXTRAS

1. Project: Amish Revenge - independent TV film

Casting: Amish Elders, Amish & Modern Citizens, Police Officers, Cafe Patrons, CSI Agents, EMTs, and others...

Filming: Now - June 30 in Newnan, Senoia, Chattachoochee Hills, Fayetteville, GA.

PAID

Submit at: https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallAmish

2. Project: Reasonable Doubt S4

Casting: twin babies, ages 9-12 months, african american, any gender

Filming: June 30 in Atlanta

PAID

Submission info: pictures, sizes, and dob

Email: Cobra@centralcasting.com

Subject: BABIES

💼JOBS

Position: Coordinator, Entertainment Teams

Company: Atlanta Hawks

Duties: Manage all coordination for Atlanta Hawks Dance Team rehearsals, games and appearances.

Lead and run rehearsals, ensuring preparedness, performance quality, and alignment with game presentation needs.

Support choreography implementation and performance adjustments in collaboration with your manager and leadership.

Work with your manager to oversee dancer attendance, call times, and overall readiness for performances and appearances.

Assist with game day execution and lead credential access for talent and entertainment personnel.

More...

Qualifications: 2+ years of experience in entertainment, sports, live events, or dance team coordination.

Previous experience working with dance teams, cheer teams, or performance groups strongly preferred.

Experience supporting rehearsals, talent coordination, or live event execution.

Familiarity with in arena or live production environments is a plus.

More...

Apply at: https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallHawks

NEWS/EVENTS/ NETWORKING

Class: Crush The Callback with Tyler Perry Casting Associate Tiandra Gayle

What: Live Virtual Callback Training

Immediate Feedback from an Industry Pro

Chemistry Reads Under Pressure

Q&A and Insider Insight

When: July 7 @ 6PM

Where: Virtual

Register: https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallTP