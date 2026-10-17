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The Brief Former NFL punter Kasey Redfern died on Oct. 13 at age 35 following a three-year battle with brain cancer and central nervous system lymphoma. Redfern spent time with seven NFL franchises between 2014 and 2019, appearing in regular-season games for both the Detroit Lions and Atlanta Falcons. He is survived by his wife, Lauryl, and their two young sons, Logan and Ollie.



Former NFL punter Kasey Redfern, who played for both the Atlanta Falcons and Detroit Lions during his professional career, has died at age 35 following a battle with brain cancer, his family announced.

His wife told the California Post that he was diagnosed three-and-a-half years ago with central nervous system lymphoma.

Brain cancer battle

The backstory:

Redfern died on Oct. 13 following a battle with central nervous system lymphoma, which he was diagnosed with in April 2023, according to updates posted on GoFundMe.

Redfern entered the league in 2014, signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted rookie free agent. Over a six-year career that spanned through 2019, Redfern held contracts with seven NFL franchises: the Jaguars, San Diego Chargers, Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, Dallas Cowboys, and Atlanta Falcons.

In 2017, Redfern earned the starting job for the Detroit Lions. However, his season was cut short during the opener when he suffered a torn ACL and MCL after a single punt, which placed him on injured reserve.

Atlanta Falcons stint in 2019

Dig deeper:

Redfern joined the Atlanta Falcons midway through the 2019 season as an emergency replacement.

On Oct. 11, 2019, the Falcons signed Redfern to their practice squad and promoted him to the active roster the next day.

According to official league statistics from the NFL, Redfern appeared in three regular-season games for Atlanta.

What they're saying:

In a Facebook post, Redfern's wife Lauryl said he moved into hospice care this September.

She spoke with the California Post following his death.

"He shouldn’t have lived as long as he did," she said, "but he fought an incredible fight. He smiled the whole way through, never questioned why and always knew God had a purpose for this, having great hope that his miracle would be healing on Earth."

What we don't know:

Memorial service and funeral arrangements have not yet been publicly announced.