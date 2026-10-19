Atlanta Hawks, Home Depot announce multiyear partnership

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The Brief The Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena have announced a multiyear partnership with The Home Depot that includes arena advertising, fan activities and community programs. Fans will see new Home Depot branding throughout State Farm Arena, including the Hawks Fan Zone, and receive promotional giveaways during home games. The agreement includes youth basketball clinics and educational programs introducing Atlanta students to careers in construction, design and skilled trades.



The Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena have entered into a multiyear partnership with The Home Depot that will bring new advertising, fan promotions and youth-focused community programs to metro Atlanta.

What we know:

Under the agreement, the Atlanta-based home improvement retailer becomes the team's official home improvement partner, gaining a significant advertising presence inside State Farm Arena and across the Hawks' digital platforms.

The partnership also includes programs intended to introduce local students to career opportunities and expand recreational activities for children.

Fans to see changes at State Farm Arena

Local perspective:

As part of the agreement, The Home Depot will receive naming rights to the Hawks Fan Zone, an interactive area inside State Farm Arena, and Harry the Hawk's Nest.

The retailer's branding will also appear on courtside LED displays, concourse signage, the arena's exterior digital marquee and other advertising locations throughout the venue.

Fans attending Hawks games will receive inflatable hammer sticks as part of a seasonlong promotion called "Build the Noise." The giveaways are planned for all 41 regular-season home games and any home playoff games.

The Home Depot will also sponsor the Hawks Value Pack ticket promotion and the team's "Built in the G" YouTube series.

The agreement extends to the College Park Skyhawks, the Hawks' NBA G League affiliate, through advertising, community ticket programs and player appearances.

Partnership includes youth education and basketball programs

Dig deeper:

Beyond advertising and game-day promotions, the agreement includes several initiatives targeting young people in metro Atlanta.

The Hawks and The Home Depot will work with Atlanta Public Schools on a program called My Dreams Realized, designed to introduce students to careers in construction, design and skilled trades.

The program will include a Future City Exposure Day and opportunities for students to participate in educational experiences outside the classroom.

Another initiative, the Community Court Tour, will provide summer basketball and fitness clinics for children ages 6 to 16. The clinics will be paired with hands-on building activities through The Home Depot's Saturday Kids Workshops.

Beginning with the 2027-28 NBA season, the Hawks will also make an annual donation to The Home Depot Foundation. The amount of the planned contribution was not announced.

Atlanta companies emphasize community investment

What they're saying:

Both organizations said the agreement reflects their longstanding connections to Atlanta and their interest in expanding community programs.

"Bringing together two Atlanta institutions like the Hawks and The Home Depot allows us to continue driving meaningful impact across our city, and we couldn’t be more excited to partner with this ‘True to Atlanta’ brand," said Andrew Saltzman, the Hawks and State Farm Arena's president of business enterprise and chief commercial officer.

Allison Kolber, vice president of integrated marketing at The Home Depot, said the agreement provides another opportunity for the retailer to connect with customers through professional sports.

Founded in Atlanta in 1978, The Home Depot has grown into the world's largest home improvement retailer.

The companies did not specify how many students would participate in the new educational programs or how much funding would be allocated to the community initiatives.

What we don't know:

Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.