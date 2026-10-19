Why new federal THC limits could wipe out Georgia hemp shops by December
ATLANTA - New federal restrictions that cap THC levels in most hemp products could force local hemp shops out of business.
Federal hemp THC restrictions
What we know:
A provision in the federal funding bill passed that Congress last year will ban nearly all hemp-derived consumer products containing more than 0.4 milligrams of THC per container starting in December.
The measure targets hemp-infused gummies, edibles and drinks. Lawmakers originally scheduled the restrictions to take effect in November, but pushed the deadline back to work on legislation that would avoid a total ban.
Impact on Georgia businesses
Why you should care:
Hemp business owners and industry advocates warn the strict caps could destroy a multi-billion-dollar industry and eliminate hundreds of thousands of jobs nationwide and in Georgia.
Corey Lowe, executive director of the advocacy group Peachtree NORML, said the restrictions could wipe out millions of dollars for small Georgia businesses and shutter countless mom-and-pop shops. Trial attorney Tom Church, who represents hemp retailers and wholesalers, estimated industry losses could reach hundreds of millions of dollars.
Regulatory debate and confusion
The backstory:
Supporters say the measure closes a federal loophole that allowed marijuana-like products to flood retail shelves. Fine Fettle dispensary owner Judson Hill said regulations are necessary to remove unsafe, unregulated vapes and pre-rolls found at gas stations that harm the cannabis industry's reputation.
Church said while the bill has good intentions, its implementation remains half-baked. He warned the sudden change will force businesses to scramble for compliance, confuse law enforcement over new definitions and trigger immediate legal challenges.
Future of retail workers
What we don't know:
Federal officials have not clarified whether lawmakers will pass a compromise bill before December or how many total retail employees in Georgia could lose their jobs.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from Diana Padron, owner of Hemp Haven ATL; Corey Lowe, executive director of Peachtree NORML; Tom Church, trial attorney representing hemp retailers; Judson Hill, owner of Fine Fettle dispensary; and federal spending bill documentation passed by Congress.