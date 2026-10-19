Why new federal THC limits could wipe out Georgia hemp shops by December

The Brief Advocates fear federal limits on hemp THC levels going into effect in December threaten to wipe out businesses and jobs and in Georgia. New restrictions cap THC at 0.4 milligrams per container, banning most hemp-derived gummies, edibles and drinks. Critics warn of massive financial losses. Supporters say regulation is necessary to remove unsafe products from shelves.



New federal restrictions that cap THC levels in most hemp products could force local hemp shops out of business.

Federal hemp THC restrictions

What we know:

A provision in the federal funding bill passed that Congress last year will ban nearly all hemp-derived consumer products containing more than 0.4 milligrams of THC per container starting in December.

The measure targets hemp-infused gummies, edibles and drinks. Lawmakers originally scheduled the restrictions to take effect in November, but pushed the deadline back to work on legislation that would avoid a total ban.

Impact on Georgia businesses

Why you should care:

Hemp business owners and industry advocates warn the strict caps could destroy a multi-billion-dollar industry and eliminate hundreds of thousands of jobs nationwide and in Georgia.

Corey Lowe, executive director of the advocacy group Peachtree NORML, said the restrictions could wipe out millions of dollars for small Georgia businesses and shutter countless mom-and-pop shops. Trial attorney Tom Church, who represents hemp retailers and wholesalers, estimated industry losses could reach hundreds of millions of dollars.

NEW FEDERAL THC BAN EXPLAINED

Regulatory debate and confusion

The backstory:

Supporters say the measure closes a federal loophole that allowed marijuana-like products to flood retail shelves. Fine Fettle dispensary owner Judson Hill said regulations are necessary to remove unsafe, unregulated vapes and pre-rolls found at gas stations that harm the cannabis industry's reputation.

Church said while the bill has good intentions, its implementation remains half-baked. He warned the sudden change will force businesses to scramble for compliance, confuse law enforcement over new definitions and trigger immediate legal challenges.

Future of retail workers

What we don't know:

Federal officials have not clarified whether lawmakers will pass a compromise bill before December or how many total retail employees in Georgia could lose their jobs.