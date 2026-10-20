Why the family of a former GSU athlete is fighting to move him out of jail

The Brief The family of 32-year-old Carnell Hobson said the former Georgia State University football player suffers from mental illness and needs medical treatment. Hobson was arrested following an altercation at the Piedmont Central Dining Hall on the Georgia State University campus. Relatives are requesting that state officials transfer Hobson from the Fulton County Jail to Georgia Regional Hospital.



The family of a former Georgia State University football standout is calling on state officials to transfer him from jail to a mental health facility following a campus arrest.

Georgia State assault investigation

What we know:

Family members of 32-year-old Carnell Hobson said the former Georgia State University defensive end was arrested following an incident at the Piedmont Central Dining Hall on campus.\

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Georgia State University police reported that a campus employee mistakenly let Hobson into the dining hall. When another worker asked him to leave, Hobson threw his food and two chairs.

Several students intervened during the altercation, which Hobson's family says left him severely injured.

"They beat him up real bad," Hobson's uncle, Marcus Kindall, said. "My first reaction was get him help because I know he is breaking down."

University officials confirmed that Hobson played football at Georgia State for four years starting in 2013 and graduated from the university in 2024.

Relatives noted that Hobson was working on another degree and had a right to be on campus as a student.

Mental health treatment request

What they're saying:

Hobson's family attributes his behavioral changes and aggression to five concussions sustained during his college football career.

Kindall explained that Hobson has been in and out of jails and hospitals since 2016.

"I would like for them to transfer him to the mental hospital Georgia Regional or one of the mental hospitals there," Kindall said. "Since 2016, his whole life has stopped. Now it is in and out of jail, in and out of the hospital."

Kindall emphasized that the family searched for Hobson at local hospitals and jails the day before the incident occurred.

He called on the state of Georgia to expand dedicated care facilities for individuals dealing with severe mental illness.

"My main goal is... I would like for the state of Georgia to have facilities for people with mental illness because there are a lot of people on the streets with this problem," Kindall added.

Pending legal and transfer status

What we don't know:

Fulton County officials have not confirmed whether a formal medical evaluation or hospital transfer request has been approved for Hobson.

Court proceedings

What's next:

Hobson remains held at the Fulton County Jail as his family continues advocacy efforts to secure a transfer to Georgia Regional Hospital.