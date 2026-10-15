Man arrested after attack at Georgia State dining hall

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The Brief A 32-year-old man was arrested after allegedly attacking an employee with a chair inside a Georgia State University dining hall in Atlanta. The altercation occurred around 3 a.m. Wednesday inside the Piedmont Center dining hall, which is open 24 hours a day during the week. Students stepped in to help defend the worker during the assault, and the suspect is now in custody at the Fulton County Jail.



A 32-year-old man faces multiple criminal charges after allegedly assaulting an employee inside a Georgia State University dining hall early Wednesday morning.

What we know:

Around 3 a.m. Wednesday, an unhoused man knocked on the door of the Piedmont Center dining hall at Georgia State University, which operates 24 hours a day Monday through Friday.

A dining hall employee mistakenly allowed him inside, believing he worked there or belonged in the building.

Once inside, the man got a plate of food.

A worker quickly confronted him, asking him to leave because he had not paid.

The situation escalated when the man knocked a plate off the table, physically confronted the worker and began throwing chairs at him.

Several students who witnessed the attack intervened to help defend the employee, whom they described as a well-liked staff member.

One student captured the entire incident on video.

Police arrested 32-year-old Carnell Ernest Hopson.

Hobson was booked into the Fulton County Jail and is facing charges of disorderly conduct, simple battery and aggravated assault.

As a result of the attack, dining hall staff are being retrained on security protocols, according to GSU.

What we don't know:

Police have not released details regarding whether any staff members or students required medical treatment following the physical fight.