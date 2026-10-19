Why Atlanta's $68M City Detention Center sale faces backlash

The Brief The Atlanta City Council approved the contentious $68 million sale of the city jail to Fulton County in a narrow 8-7 vote Monday. Mayor Andre Dickens gained authorization to negotiate final lease terms, city office space and employee transitions before the full council votes again. Community activists and opposing lawmakers argued Fulton County's troubled Rice Street facility should not expand bed capacity without resolving existing staffing crises.



In a razor-thin 8-7 decision following three hours of fierce debate Monday, the Atlanta City Council cleared Mayor Andre Dickens to advance a $68 million agreement transferring the city detention center to Fulton County.

Atlanta council approves jail deal

What we know:

Council members voted 8-7 on Monday to pass a substitute bill authorizing Dickens to negotiate the agreement with Fulton County leadership. The proposal had previously cleared both the public safety and finance committees after weeks of discussions.

Dickens and Fulton County Chairman Robb Pitts both backed the measure to shift operations of the Atlanta City Detention Center. Administration leaders, including Chief of Staff Courtney English, Chief Operating Officer LaShundra Butler-Burks and the city attorney, fielded extensive inquiries during the session.

Fulton detention center expansion

The other side:

Opponents, led by veteran Councilman Michael Julian Bond, voiced strong objections alongside community activists during public comment. Seven council members — Bond, Byron Amos, Jason Dozier, Eshe Collins, Liliana Bakhtiari, Kelsea Bond and Antonio Lewis — voted against the measure.

Activists warned that handing Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat 1,300 additional beds is dangerous while his department remains woefully understaffed. Critics pointed out that Labat is currently operating the Rice Street jail under a federal consent decree and advocated converting the city facility into a community resource center.

Councilman Michael Julian Bond reacts

What they're saying:

Bond criticized the transfer during council debate as an ill-advised concession that abandons criminal justice reform.

"It was just a cold transaction to take what is a necessary part of my criminal justice system in short change, for a check .... you've accomplished your goal. If you want to have an invention and do something big, do something that's gonna resonate around the region, around around the country. You should focus on how to change this criminal justice system, and improved. It made it more merciful, made it more greater than pause. What is this accounting and not consider losing control and paying and paying rent in the house that you once own? "

Detention center operating costs

By the numbers:

Operating the detention center's current footprint costs the city roughly $30 million annually. Officials project that the transaction will yield $18 million to $20 million each year in recurring savings returned to the general fund.

The proposed framework outlines a 50-year lease structure at $1 annually, which skeptics argued leaves taxpayers on the hook for double payments. Furthermore, community advocates noted upcoming data scheduled for release Wednesday will demonstrate that the county jail population has declined, challenging the need for 1,300 extra beds.

Unresolved Fulton County questions

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the final terms governing municipal office space inside the facility or the exact procedures for transitioning city employees. Lawmakers also questioned how the recurring $18 million to $20 million in projected savings will be deployed once returned to the city coffers.

County authorities have yet to present documentation proving a logistical need for 1,300 new beds amid shifting detainee numbers. The full scope of oversight required to ensure compliance with existing federal mandates remains under review.

Final Atlanta council approval

What's next:

Dickens will continue negotiations with county leadership to finalize operational terms, building space allocations and staff transitions. The completed agreement will not take effect until the full Atlanta City Council votes on the final measure once again.