When will MARTA roll out its new trains? Officials give update

The Brief MARTA officials said they will not know the exact rollout date for new transit trains as safety certifications remain pending. Transit leaders expect the delay will be resolved within six to eight months as safety checks continue. Delivery of the CQ 400 trains was originally intended to occur before Atlanta hosts FIFA World Cup matches.



Transit officials say they still cannot provide a firm timeline for when MARTA will debut its new rail cars, citing ongoing safety certification processes.

MARTA train rollout faces delay

What we know:

MARTA General Manager and CEO Jonathan Hunt provided an update to the Atlanta City Council Transportation Committee, stating that agency officials will not be having this discussion six to eight months from now. The agency is currently working with train manufacturer Stadler to complete the required safety certification steps.

Hunt emphasized that he must personally sign a safety certification document before submitting it to the Georgia Department of Transportation, which then sends it to the Federal Transit Administration. He stated that he and the entire MARTA team take that responsibility extremely seriously to guarantee the trains are safe for metro area riders.

Rollout timeline remains unclear

What we don't know:

A MARTA spokesperson confirmed that the transit agency does not have an exact date for when the new CQ 400 train cars will officially roll out to the public.

World Cup transit prep

The backstory:

The CQ 400 trains were originally scheduled to debut ahead of the FIFA World Cup to help transport international soccer fans across the region. However, the rollout was pushed back due to delays in completing the multi-agency safety approval process.