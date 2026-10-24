Wanted man arrested in deadly Clayton County gas station shooting

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The Brief Seneca Colbert is in custody in connection with a deadly Oct. 8 shooting at a Clayton County gas station, police announced Saturday. Investigators said Colbert shot and killed a man following an argument at the Marathon Gas Riverdale Xpress Mart on Riverdale Road. Clayton County police credited the U.S. Marshals Service and Atlanta police for helping track down and arrest Colbert.



Authorities have arrested a homicide suspect wanted in connection with a deadly shooting at a Clayton County gas station earlier this month, police announced Saturday.

What we know:

Clayton County police confirmed Seneca Colbert is now in custody following a multi-agency search involving the U.S. Marshals Service and the Atlanta Police Department.

RELATED: Man wanted in connection with deadly Clayton County gas station shooting

Officers were dispatched around 10:30 p.m. to the Marathon Gas Riverdale Xpress Mart, located at 5995 Riverdale Road, after receiving a report of shots fired, police said. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot to death.

Detectives identified Colbert as the suspect and secured arrest warrants shortly after the shooting.

Police said the gunfire stemmed from an argument between the two men and appeared to be an isolated incident.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the name or age of the man who was killed.

Authorities have also not shared the specific location where Colbert was found, details about how he was taken into custody, or which facility is currently holding him.