Wanted man arrested in deadly Clayton County gas station shooting
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities have arrested a homicide suspect wanted in connection with a deadly shooting at a Clayton County gas station earlier this month, police announced Saturday.
What we know:
Clayton County police confirmed Seneca Colbert is now in custody following a multi-agency search involving the U.S. Marshals Service and the Atlanta Police Department.
RELATED: Man wanted in connection with deadly Clayton County gas station shooting
Officers were dispatched around 10:30 p.m. to the Marathon Gas Riverdale Xpress Mart, located at 5995 Riverdale Road, after receiving a report of shots fired, police said. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot to death.
Detectives identified Colbert as the suspect and secured arrest warrants shortly after the shooting.
Police said the gunfire stemmed from an argument between the two men and appeared to be an isolated incident.
What we don't know:
Officials have not released the name or age of the man who was killed.
Authorities have also not shared the specific location where Colbert was found, details about how he was taken into custody, or which facility is currently holding him.
The Source: Information in this article was gathered from official updates and press releases published by the Clayton County Police Department.