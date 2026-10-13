Van left suspended in air after downtown Acworth crash

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The Brief Acworth police responded to a single-vehicle crash in downtown Acworth on Tuesday night. Investigators said preliminary findings indicate the driver lost control after overcorrecting during a turn. Viewer photos and video showed the vehicle resting in an awkward, suspended position following the wreck.



A driver lost control and overcorrected a turn during a dramatic crash in downtown Acworth on Tuesday night, leaving the vehicle suspended in an unusual position, according to police.

What we know:

The crash happened Tuesday evening in the downtown Acworth area. According to Sgt. Eric Mistretta with the Acworth Police Department, the driver overcorrected a turn and lost control of the vehicle.

Photos and video captured at the scene by viewer Andrew Rohlfs showed the van wedged at an odd angle, appearing suspended off the ground as first responders arrived.

Emergency crews from the Acworth Police Department can be seen responding to the scene.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ A van rests in an awkward, suspended position in Downtown Acworth after police say the driver overcorrected a turn and lost control on Oct. 13, 2026. (Credit: Andrew Rohlfs)

What we don't know:

Police have not released the identity of the driver or confirmed whether anyone was injured in the wreck. The full circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.