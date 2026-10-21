Ultra-runner’s 50-marathon challenge makes an Atlanta stop

The Brief William Goodge is running 50 marathons in 50 states in 24 days as part of Mission America. He is dedicating the challenge to his mother, who died of cancer in 2018, and raising money for Stand Up to Cancer. Goodge is expected in the Atlanta area Saturday, where runners can join him for the first or last 5K of his run.



Ultra-runner William Goodge is attempting to run 50 marathons in 50 states in just 24 days. If he completes the challenge, he will set a new Guinness World Record.

What we know:

Goodge calls the effort Mission America. He began running Oct. 9 in Honolulu and was in Los Angeles when he spoke with reporters. His journey is scheduled to end in New York City on Nov. 1.

Running in his mother’s memory

What they're saying:

Goodge is dedicating the challenge to his mother, who died of cancer in 2018. He said her loss turned into a passion for running, though he would give it all up to have her back.

"If I could trade it all to get her back, then I would do it in a heartbeat," Goodge said. "I’m never going to quit."

The money he raises will go to Stand Up to Cancer. Runners are invited to join him in the Atlanta area Saturday for either the first or last 5K of his run. More information about following the challenge and donating is available at MissionAmerica.org.