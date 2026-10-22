Things to do in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | Oct. 23-25, 2026

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From Halloween festivities and fall festivals to live music, theater and food events, metro Atlanta has plenty to do this weekend. Here are some events to add to your plans.

ð¡FESTIVALS & SPECIAL EVENTS

Atlanta Fair

Through Nov. 8

Across from Center Parc Stadium, downtown Atlanta

Enjoy carnival rides, classic fair food and family attractions, including new rides Fireball and The Jumping Jumbos. Admission is $3 for children 42 inches and under; for others, it ranges from $5 to $10 depending on the day. Ride tickets cost $1.25 each, 25 for $25, or $35 for an unlimited ride armband. Guests younger than 17 must be accompanied by a parent after 6 p.m.

Fall Festival of Fun

Oct. 24, 5-10 p.m.

Jim R. Miller Park and Event Center, Marietta

Bring the family in costume for a free evening of music, entertainment and Halloween displays. Thereâ€™s also a haunted house, plus food and market vendors.

Thereâ€™s No Place Like Stonecrest Fall Festival

Oct. 24

Southeast Athletic Complex, 5845 Hillvale Road, Stonecrest

Costumes are encouraged at this fall festival inspired by "The Wizard of Oz," "The Wiz" and "Wicked." Activities include tethered hot air balloon rides, magic shows, food and treats. Admission is free.

Smyrna Crafts & Drafts Fall Festival

Oct. 24-25

Village Green Park, Smyrna

Browse 150 arts and crafts booths, grab something to eat and listen to live music. Beer will be available, and kids will have activities of their own. Admission is free.

ðŸ“…COMING UP

Artlanta Festival of Culture

Oct. 30-Nov. 1

Historic Fourth Ward Park, Atlanta

Celebrate Atlantaâ€™s music and arts with murals, installations and three days of listening and dancing. Friday features DJ Kizzy Rockâ€™s Old Atlanta Experience, followed Saturday by a full-album presentation of OutKastâ€™s "ATLiens" with lights, projections and Halloween festivities. Sunday celebrates Michael Jackson and Stevie Wonder through vinyl recordings. Festival admission is free; optional costume party lounges cost $45 Saturday and $35 Sunday.

Wontanara Festival

Oct. 30-Nov. 1

Southwest Arts Center, South Fulton

The three-day Afro-diasporic cultural festival features drum and dance workshops, panel discussions, a market with 30 Black-owned vendors, food trucks and a free outdoor DJ event. New this year is The Awakening, a live cultural concert Saturday night in the centerâ€™s 365-seat theater.

ð¸MUSIC & COMEDY

The Oz Noy Trio

Oct. 22-24

The Velvet Note, 4075 Old Milton Parkway, Suite 5A, Alpharetta

The Velvet Noteâ€™s Signature Series features guitarist Oz Noy, drummer Dave Weckl and Hammond B-3 organist Brian Charette. Tickets are $64. Call 855-583-5838 for details.

Callanwolde Jazz on the Lawn

Oct. 23

Callanwolde Fine Arts Center, 980 Briarcliff Road NE, Atlanta

The season closes with a performance by Pete Ayres, whose musical influences include jazz singers and pianists Nat King Cole, Ray Charles and Shirley Horn. Tickets start at $38.43. Call 404-872-5338 for details.

World of Music at High Street

Oct. 24

The Green at High Street, Atlanta

This free outdoor concert features jazz, blues, rock and global music, including performances by the James Violin Studio Group and World Music USA. No RSVP is required. Food and drinks are available from onsite businesses; outside food and beverages are not allowed.

Sonic Live in Concert

Oct. 24

Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta

The concert brings music and moments from the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise to the Fox Theatre.

Dancing for DON: Night Edition

Oct. 24

Jagger Suite, Atlanta

Electronic music duo AUTOGRAF and BOGI perform at this rooftop party, with cocktails, dancing and views of the Atlanta skyline. Reserve a spot through the event link.

Hilary Hahn, Matthias Goerne and Yekwon Sunwoo

Oct. 24

Spivey Hall, Morrow

Violinist Hilary Hahn returns to Spivey Hall for a recital with baritone Matthias Goerne and pianist Yekwon Sunwoo. The program features performances by Hahn and Goerne separately and together, including the world premiere of a new work by Reena Esmail, co-commissioned by Spivey Hall for the performers.

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra: Gershwin and Nielsen

Oct. 22 and Oct. 24

Atlanta Symphony Hall, Atlanta

Pianist Sullivan Fortner joins the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra for selections from George Gershwinâ€™s Porgy and Bess and Rhapsody in Blue. After intermission, the orchestra performs Carl Nielsenâ€™s Fourth Symphony, known as The Inextinguishable. The concerts mark the Atlanta debuts of Estonian conductor Kristiina Poska and Fortner.

Robby Hoffman

Oct. 25

Variety Playhouse, Atlanta

Emmy-winning writer and comedian Robby Hoffman brings her stand-up to Atlanta. Her acting credits include FXâ€™s Dying for Sex and HBOâ€™s Hacks, which earned her an Emmy nomination for outstanding guest actress in a comedy series.

ðŸ“…COMING UP

Low Cut Connie

Oct. 28

Vinyl, Atlanta

Philadelphia rock â€™nâ€™ roll band Low Cut Connie, led by Adam Weiner, brings its tour supporting Livin in the USA to Atlanta. Released July 3, the album blends protest themes with hard-hitting rock. Event time and ticket details were not provided.

ð­THEATER AND ARTS

ARTober Gwinnett

Oct. 1â€“31

Locations throughout Gwinnett County

The monthlong arts celebration features pop-up galleries, public art and events across the county. Look for mini art galleries in Peachtree Corners, Suwanee and Duluth, plus Not Your Motherâ€™s Art Fest at Slow Pour Brewing in Lawrenceville on Oct. 16. The "GROW HERE" installation in downtown Norcross continues through Nov. 8.

Hairspray

Select dates Oct. 2â€“24

Lawrenceville Arts Center, Lawrenceville

Pretty as a Penny Productions presents the Broadway musical about Tracy Turnblad, a Baltimore teen who lands a spot on a TV dance show and pushes for change. Performances are scheduled Thursday through Sunday, with afternoon and evening shows on Saturdays. Check the theaterâ€™s schedule for times and tickets.

Macbeth

Oct. 3-25

Atlanta Shakespeare Tavern, Atlanta

Experience Shakespeareâ€™s dark tragedy about a Scottish general whose unchecked ambition, encouraged by Lady Macbeth, drives him to kill his king and seize the throne. Arrive early for British-style pub food and drinks, with the theater opening one hour and 16 minutes before each performance.

Once Upon a One More Time

Oct. 22-Nov. 7

Out Front Theatre, Atlanta

This new musical blends 23 Britney Spears hits into a fairy-tale story. A fairy godmother gives classic heroines copies of The Feminine Mystique, setting them on a path to rethink their stories.

Stay in Your Lane: A Celebration of 50 Years of Car Wash

Oct. 23

The Tara, Atlanta

The event celebrates the cultural impact of Car Wash with a special screening followed by a conversation about the filmâ€™s legacy and its influence on Black cinema, culture, music and storytelling.

Dracula

Oct. 23-25

Gas South District, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth

Gwinnett Ballet Theatre brings Bram Stokerâ€™s gothic tale to the stage with choreography, costumes, cinematic scenery and theatrical effects. Tickets start at $32.55.

The Jury Experience: The Killer AI

Oct. 24

7 Stages Theatre, Atlanta

Audience members serve as jurors in this interactive theater experience, weighing conflicting testimony and evidence in a fictional case before voting on a verdict. Tickets start at $46.61.

An evening of poetry with Anis Mojgani and special guest Sarah Kay

Oct. 24

The Pavilion at the Art Farm at Serenbe, 10950 Hutchensons Ferry Road, Palmetto

Two-time National Poetry Slam champion and former Oregon poet laureate Anis Mojgani performs poems about love, loss and wonder. Heâ€™ll be joined by frequent collaborator Sarah Kay. Tickets start at $50.

Los Porfiados (The Stubborns)

Through Nov. 29

Carroll Slater Sifly Piazza, High Museum of Art, Atlanta

Explore 14 interactive inflatable sculptures, some reaching 17 feet tall, in this playful outdoor installation by Chilean creative studio gt2P. Inspired by Chileâ€™s classic roly-poly toy, the exhibit is the 10th project in the Highâ€™s outdoor installation series.

ð COMING UP

The Great Santini: 50th anniversary screening

Oct. 27

The Tara Theatre, Atlanta

A one-night screening marks 50 years since Pat Conroyâ€™s novel The Great Santini was published. Actor Michael Oâ€™Keefe, writer Cassandra King Conroy and other members of the Conroy family will attend. Oâ€™Keefe and King Conroy will take part in a brief discussion of the film.

Buena Vista Social Club

Oct. 27-Nov. 1

Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta

The Tony Award-winning musical follows a young record producer who offers legendary Cuban singer and dancer Omara Portuondo a rare opportunity. Tickets start at $49. Call 855-285-8499 for details.

ð½ï¸FOODIE EVENTS

South Carolina barbecue from Smokin Moeâ€™s BBQ

Noon until sold out Oct. 23 and 25

Outside the Mobil station, 2353 Cheshire Bridge Road NE, Atlanta

Army veteran Maurice "Moe" Burrows serves Midlands-style South Carolina barbecue with tangy mustard-based sauces. The menu includes smoked brisket, pulled chicken, ribs and pulled pork, along with sides such as saffron rice, cowboy baked beans, pasta salad and smoked Gouda macaroni and cheese. Desserts include cheesecake cobbler jars, cookies and cake slices. The stand is closed Saturday.

K-Pop Murder Things Hunters

Oct. 23 and Oct. 24

Petite Violette, Atlanta

This original murder mystery dinner show spoofs KPop Demon Hunters and Stranger Things, with professional actors and audience participation. Tickets include a four-course meal and a glass of wine. The show has additional performances next weekend. Tickets are $75.

Dark harvest tasting menu from Gathered Grounds Supper Club

Oct. 24

Private location in Atlantaâ€™s West End; address provided with ticket purchase

Kai Halpaus presents a seven-course autumn menu inspired by harvest, fire, shadow and Moroccan spices. Sample dishes include tempura shishito peppers, pumpkin soup, hamachi crudo and squid ink pasta. Reservations are available through the event link.

New American-Caribbean dinner from Eat More Dinna

Oct. 25

Commune, Avondale Estates

Conrad Sanders and LeAna Lawrence bring together their Italian and Caribbean family traditions for a monthly dinner. The meal begins with complimentary healing broth, followed by scallop ceviche, ham and potato croquettes, curry goat rigatoni, duck fat fish and chips, and spoon bread. Reservations are available

ðŸ“…COMING UP

Spooky Chefâ€™s Table with Chef Daisy

Oct. 30

The Shane Hotel

This intimate, 10- to 15-person dinner features a Gothic-inspired menu, including shrimp cocktail with blood-orange sauce, blackened chicken lollipops and red velvet cheesecake. Sexy Gothic attire is encouraged. Tickets are $80 for dinner or $100 with beverage pairings, plus tax and tip. Reserve through Eventbrite.

ð COMMUNITY AND FAMILY FRIENDLY

Duluth Home Expo

Oct. 23-25

Gas South Convention Center, Duluth

Meet local remodeling contractors, compare quotes and find show-only deals on kitchens, bathrooms, roofing, windows, HVAC and more. Admission is free.

Outback Full Moon Ride

Oct. 25

Arts Alley, downtown Hapeville

Celebrate Outback Bikesâ€™ 40th anniversary with a five-mile moonlit ride through Hapeville, followed by an after-party at Beer Girl. Helmets and lights are required; no RSVP is needed. Bike rentals are available by texting 404-688-4878 before noon Oct. 23.

Elephant Extravaganza

Through Jan. 3, 2027

Fernbank Museum, Atlanta

Celebrate the opening of "The Secret World of Elephants" with hands-on activities, family-friendly crafts and engaging experiences exploring these larger-than-life animals.

ðŸ“…COMING UP

Industry FUN Night

Oct. 26

Atlanta

Enjoy food, drinks, games and networking at Your 3rd Spot during this fundraiser for the Georgia Restaurant Association. The event will bring together restaurant and hospitality professionals and supporters.

2026 Atlanta Air Show

Oct. 31-Nov. 1

Atlanta Regional Airport, Peachtree City

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels headline the air show, which also features the F-16 Viper and C-17 Globemaster III demo teams, formation flying, a P-51 Mustang and aerobatic pilots Michael Goulian and Buck Roetman.

ðSPORTS

Atlanta Dream vs. Golden State Valkyries

Oct. 24

State Farm Arena, Atlanta

The Dream host the Valkyries for Game 4 of the WNBA Finals

Atlanta United vs. Chicago Fire FC

Oct. 24

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Atlanta United hosts Chicago Fire FC for its Pride Night match.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Houston Rockets

Oct. 24

State Farm Arena, Atlanta

The Hawks host the Rockets in their first home game of the 2026-27 NBA season.

Atlanta Fall Classic pickleball tournament

Through Oct. 25

Life Time Peachtree Corners, Peachtree Corners

The tournament features indoor and outdoor play across 32 courts, with cash prizes in every division and top awards of $2,000 or more. Life Time members and nonmembers can register through the Life Time app.

PNC Atlanta 10 Miler & 5K Weekend

Oct. 24-25

Atlantic Station, Atlanta

More than 9,000 runners are expected. Saturdayâ€™s free youth mile and dash begin at 9 a.m. Sundayâ€™s sold-out 10-miler starts at 7:30 a.m., followed by the 5K at 8:05 a.m. The 5K also hosts the USATF Masters Championships.

ðŸ“…COMING UP

Georgia-Florida Hall of Fame Induction Luncheon

Oct. 30

College Football Hall of Fame, downtown Atlanta

Celebrate four college football legends at the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame. Former Georgia Bulldogs Brandon Boykin and Andre Hastings and former Florida Gators Maurkice Pouncey and Emmitt Smith will be inducted.

ðJEEP & CAR SHOWS

Halloween Fundraising Car Show & Festival

Oct. 24

Southern Devil Harley-Davidson, Cartersville

The Halloween fundraising car show and festival will raise funds for Bartow Center for Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities. $25 entry fee into car show. 36 trophies awarded. Fun for the whole family.

Paulding County High School Car Show Fundraiser

Oct. 24

Paulding County High School

This rain-or-shine car show raises money for HOSA students. Registration is $20 per vehicle in advance or $25 at the gate. The event will include prizes, plaques, music, food and vendors.

Trail of Tears Jeep Nâ€™ Treat

4-8 p.m. Oct. 24

Appalachian Gun, Jasper

All Jeeps are welcome at this family-friendly event. Costumes are encouraged. Hosted by APEX Offroad Club, the event will feature ducks, candy and more.

Deutsche Klassic German Car Show

Oct. 24

Downtown Norcross

More than 250 classic German cars will be on display, alongside traditional German food and beer and live polka music. Admission is free.

6th Annual Octoberfast Trunk-or-Treat Classic Car & Truck Show

Oct. 24

Frey Elementary School, Acworth

Cars, candy, costumes and family fun come together at this annual trunk-or-treat and classic car and truck show. Vehicle registration is $25, with Top 31 awards presented during the show.

ðŸ“…COMING UP

3rd Annual Half Dead Car Show & Halloween Festival

Oct. 31

Miles Through Time Automotive Museum, Clarkesville

The festival will feature decorated cars, vendors selling curiosities and handmade items, seasonal treats, a DJ, belly dancers and a costume contest. Later festivities at the historic square will include glowing pumpkins, family-friendly frights and trick-or-treating. Vehicle entry is $20.

Senoia Jeep Fest

Oct. 31

Senoia Speedway, Senoia

Large annual Jeep festival with Halloween-decorated vehicles, vendors, food trucks, raffle prizes and more.

ð»HALLOWEEN FESTIVITIES

Halloween Hikes

Oct. 23-25

Chattahoochee Nature Center, 9135 Willeo Road, Roswell

The 41st annual event features a self-guided trick-or-treating trail with themed houses, characters, activities and surprises, plus crafts, games and food. A Haunted Quest scavenger hunt is recommended for ages 12 and older. Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door.

DÃ­a de Muertos Celebration

Oct. 24

Jess Lucas Y-Teen Park, 680 S. Central Ave., Hapeville

Hapevilleâ€™s Day of the Dead celebration honors deceased loved ones and Mexican culture with music, food, traditional crafts and family-friendly activities. Admission is free.

Halloween JamBOOree

Oct. 24

Logan Farm Park, Acworth

Families can enjoy carnival games, inflatables, a costume contest, food vendors and a free hayride.

Boo at the Zoo

Oct. 24-25

Zoo Atlanta, Atlanta

The family Halloween event features trick-or-treating, crafts, games, costumed characters and live entertainment. Admission is included with general admission; itâ€™s free for Zoo Atlanta members and children younger than 3.

Ghosts & Goblins Gala

Oct. 24

Autrey Mill Nature Preserve, 9770 Autrey Mill Road, Johns Creek

The adults-only event returns for its second year at a Victorian-style mansion with a haunted past. Guests can enjoy heavy hors dâ€™oeuvres, wine, beer and a specialty cocktail, and bid in a silent auction. Tickets are $50 for one or $85 for two.

"Where the Weird Things Are"

Oct. 24

Historic Fourth Ward Park amphitheater, 680 Dallas St. NE, Atlanta

Watch or stroll through this stationary parade. The evening includes an introduction by Chantelle Rytter, a Vortex Opening Ceremony with Black Sheep Ensemble and an All-Creature Dance Party. Admission is free.

Spooky Springs

Oct. 24

Abernathy Greenway Park, Sandy Springs

Young trick-or-treaters can visit candy stations and enjoy face painting and friendly costumed characters at this free festival.

Netherworld Behind the Scenes Tour

Afternoon tours Oct. 23-25, with additional dates through Nov. 7; times vary

Netherworld, Stone Mountain

Tour the haunted house with the lights on and effects off to learn about its themes, operations and history. The tour includes a behind-the-scenes look at this yearâ€™s attractions, Curse of the Collector and Beyond Oblivion: Legacy of Evil. Tickets are $150.

RELATED: Halloween haunts & more in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | 2026

Paranoia Haunted House

Select nights

Canton

Walk through two differently themed attractions featuring live actors, fog, strobe lights and other effects. The outdoor waiting area has monsters, music and photo spots.

Haunted Spirits

Oct. 23

The Southern Museum, Kennesaw

The 21-and-older event features a screening of Alfred Hitchcockâ€™s "The Lady Vanishes," a costume contest and museum ghost tours. Food will be provided by 1885 Grill, with drinks from Reformation Brewery. Tickets are $40, and proceeds benefit the Kennesaw Museum Foundation.

Four Scythes Haunted Attraction

Oct. 23â€“24 and 30â€“31

Cumming Fairgrounds, Cumming

The nonprofit haunt returns with Haskills Homestead. The grounds also feature a clown maze, live music, food and drinks. Fair admission is required Oct. 8â€“18.

Haunted Hills Farm

Select nights through Oct. 31

Jasper

Choose from a haunted walking trail, hayride and outdoor blacklight haunt. The attraction also hosts 7th Gate Haunted House this season. Oct. 2 is a less-intense Kids Night; Oct. 30â€“31 are blackout nights.

Stone Mountain Park Pumpkin Festival

Fridaysâ€“Sundays through Nov. 1

Stone Mountain Park

Enjoy family attractions and Halloween entertainment by day, followed by glowing, pumpkin-themed festivities at night.

Buford Corn Maze

Select days through Nov. 15

Buford

Explore the corn maze and pumpkin patch, then check out the hayride, jumping pillow and farm animals. The Scream Zone Haunted Forest requires a separate ticket.

ðŸ“…COMING UP

Howl-O-Ween Pup Parade & Beltline Crawl

Oct. 31

Atlanta Beltline, Atlanta

Dress your dog for a Halloween parade and costume contest, followed by dog-friendly trick-or-treating along the Beltline from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. This inaugural event is co-hosted by BiteLines Atlanta Food Tours and the Atlanta Beltline, with prizes from Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming. Advance tickets are required.

Haunting at High Street

Oct. 31

High Street, Atlanta

Celebrate Halloween on The Green with live music, face painting, roaming entertainment, a bounce house, trick-or-treat scavenger hunt and costume contest. This free, family-friendly event also offers complimentary kettle corn and cotton candy while supplies last.

Halloween Skelebration in Woodstock

Oct. 31

Woodstock

Celebrate Halloween with treats, music, games, crafts, inflatables, mini golf and food vendors. The event is free to attend.

The Hatters Masquerade

Oct. 31

B.M. Franklin & Co., Buckhead Village

The evening features speakeasy-style glamour, live music and cocktails. Guests are encouraged to wear extravagant outfits and a favorite mask or hat. Tickets are $25.

Trick or Treat on The Roof

Oct. 31

The Roof at Ponce City Market, Atlanta

Bring the kids for daytime trick-or-treating, candy and two costume parades. Childrenâ€™s tickets are $10; adult tickets are $15.

If you would like to submit information for a future list, send an email to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.