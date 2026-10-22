Texas fugitive arrested in Polk County on impersonation charges
POLK COUNTY, Ga. - A man wanted in Texas on a felony warrant for allegedly impersonating a public servant was arrested in North Georgia and transferred back into Texas custody, according to police.
What we know:
Polk County Police Department officers arrested Michael Jermain Hood on Oct. 2 on an outstanding warrant out of Chambers County, Texas.
Polk County police arrested Michael Jermain Hood on Oct. 2 after discovering an active warrant out of Chambers County, Texas.
According to Texas court records, police found that Hood is charged with impersonating a public servant, which is a third-degree felony, along with a Class A misdemeanor charge for theft of property valued between $750 and $2,500.
The Chambers County Sheriff's Office confirmed deputies have since brought Hood back to Texas, where he remains behind bars.
What we don't know:
Polk County police have not said where in the county they located Hood or what prompted officers to stop and check his information.
Texas investigators have also not shared details about what Hood is accused of stealing or what kind of public servant he was allegedly posing as.
The Source: Information in this article was provided in a news release from the Polk County Police Department.