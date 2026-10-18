1 arrested, 2nd suspect sought in Gainesville Walmart shooting

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The Brief Gainesville police arrested 18-year-old Kamari Nehemiah Tilmuth early Sunday morning in connection with a fatal shooting in a Walmart parking lot. Innocent bystander James Edward McDaniel died Wednesday after being struck by stray gunfire while leaving the store on the opposite side of the lot. Authorities are actively searching for 17-year-old Erron Lamar Dorsey, who faces felony murder and aggravated assault charges in the ongoing investigation.



Police arrested one person and are searching for a second suspect following the fatal shooting of an innocent bystander outside a Gainesville Walmart on Wednesday.

What we know:

Investigators said a fight broke out between two groups of males inside a Walmart on Wednesday before spilling into the parking lot.

During the confrontation, 18-year-old Kamari Nehemiah Tilmuth and 17-year-old Erron Lamar Dorsey allegedly opened fire on a group of males.

James Edward McDaniel was walking out of the store at the opposite end of the parking lot when stray bullets hit and killed him.

James Edward McDaniel. Courtesy of family

Police emphasized that McDaniel was not involved in the fight.

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The Hall County SWAT Team arrested Tilmuth early Sunday morning while executing a search warrant at a Gainesville home.

Tilmuth faces charges of felony murder, four counts of aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the exact location where the search warrant was executed or whether officers recovered the firearms used in the incident.

What's next:

Dorsey remains at large and is wanted on the same charges, including felony murder and aggravated assault.

Police warned the public not to approach or attempt to apprehend Dorsey if seen.

Anyone with information on Dorsey's location can call the Gainesville Police Department tip line at 770-533-5873 or submit tips online at www.gainesville.org.