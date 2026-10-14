Students plan Battle of the Bands to honor Benjamin Reiser

The Brief "Ramble at the Farm" will feature five student bands from metro Atlanta high schools. Proceeds will support the Benjamin Reiser Foundation’s financial-literacy work. Organizers Moses Anderson and Ansley Courtright have raised more than $60,000 toward a $100,000 goal.



Two metro Atlanta high school seniors are organizing a Battle of the Bands fundraiser to honor Benjamin Reiser, a 16-year-old who died in a motorcycle crash in September 2025.

What we know:

Moses Anderson and Ansley Courtright said they wanted to do something positive after Reiser’s death and help continue the work of the foundation created in his memory.

Supporting Reiser’s legacy

Reiser was a junior at The Galloway School in Atlanta and was known for bringing people together. He enjoyed swimming, pickleball, music and talking through business ideas.

The Benjamin Reiser Foundation works to promote financial literacy among Atlanta-area high school students and encourage young entrepreneurship.

Event details

The fundraiser, called "Ramble at the Farm," is scheduled for Oct. 24 at Chastain Park Conservancy, where Reiser worked as a summer swim coach. Five bands made up of students from five metro Atlanta high schools will compete. The winning band will have the opportunity to record with music producer Dallas Austin.

Tickets are on sale. Anderson and Courtright have raised more than $60,000 toward their $100,000 fundraising goal. Click here for tickets.